Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Gets A Tree House. We Want To Be Kids Again

For an entry to the tree house, one has to climb wooden steps, which has been incorporated instead of a regular wooden ladder, to facilitate easy access for the three-year-old. The interior of the tree house is spacious enough for a separate play area as well as has a designated section for AbRam's toys, reports mid-day . The pictures also show a few of AbRam's toys scattered on the front porch of the tree house.
Directly from Mannat:
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is minus his eldest son Aryan. The 19-year-old is studying film at the University of Southern California and is visited by his family every now and then. Shah Rukh's daughter, 16-year-old Suhana Khan, is still in school.
Thanks to Thanksgiving got to spend a lil time with my lil one. pic.twitter.com/mssJfO8Slg? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 28, 2016
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991 and reside in one of Mumbai's most awe-inspiring private bungalows - Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan has previously been in trouble before for constructing a ramp outside Mannat, from where he meets his fans.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2016's Dear Zindagi and is busy with the left out portions of his next release Raees. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on January 25.