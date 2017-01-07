Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Gets A Tree House. We Want To Be Kids Again

AbRam's Tree house has been designed by Sabu Cyril, who also designed the Khan residence

  January 07, 2017 13:27 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Abram photographed in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan's son, the littlest of his three children, AbRam, gets his own tree house to play and chill. Shah Rukh's wife Gauri shared the news on Instagram along with pictures, and left us wondering 'Why did we grow up again?' "Adorable Tree house executed by Sabu Cyril, for our little one," Gauri, who is an interior designer herself, captioned one of the photos. If you look closely, AbRam can be spotted in one of the pictures. Earlier, Shah Rukh shared that he is forbidden to share pictures of his family members on social media, which explains why the photo features AbRam's backside. The tree house has been designed by film production designer Sabu Cyril, who also worked for the Khans' residence - Mannat.

For an entry to the tree house, one has to climb wooden steps, which has been incorporated instead of a regular wooden ladder, to facilitate easy access for the three-year-old. The interior of the tree house is spacious enough for a separate play area as well as has a designated section for AbRam's toys, reports mid-day . The pictures also show a few of AbRam's toys scattered on the front porch of the tree house.

Adorable Tree house executed by Sabu Cyril ,for our little one ....

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is minus his eldest son Aryan. The 19-year-old is studying film at the University of Southern California and is visited by his family every now and then. Shah Rukh's daughter, 16-year-old Suhana Khan, is still in school.
 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991 and reside in one of Mumbai's most awe-inspiring private bungalows - Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan has previously been in trouble before for constructing a ramp outside Mannat, from where he meets his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2016's Dear Zindagi and is busy with the left out portions of his next release Raees. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on January 25.
 

