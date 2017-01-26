Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Gets Upset When He's Not Allowed In Front Of Paparazzi

Shah Rukh Khan: "AbRam wants to be a part of every picture, gets angry when not allowed to be clicked"

  | January 26, 2017 17:41 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam accompanies him almost everywhere.

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam is definitely one of the most popular celebrity children and quite a sensation on social media. The 51-year-old actor's youngest son already reflects the qualities of a superstar in the making. AbRam loves posing for the cameras and his adorable pictures have melted several hearts. Shah Rukh Khan told news agency PTI that AbRam is used to being with his team and loves waving to his fans. "Everybody is kind to him, including the media. He is used to being with my team and me because he has been hanging out with me so much this year. We went to Imtiaz Ali's films for two-three months. So, he has gotten used to everyone around me," Shah Rukh Khan told PTI.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a recent incident while he was returning from Dubai when AbRam wanted to be part of every picture with him, he told PTI.

"I was at the airport, had to get back from Dubai and there were lots of people taking pictures with me. So, I said let me stand here, finish the pictures and board the plane and he wanted to be part of every picture. Halfway through, Ravi (bodyguard) just took him away but he got so disturbed. He said 'You're not allowing to me take pictures'. He speaks a lot. He has also been giving me lowdown on demonetisation now," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan recently promoted his latest film Raees via a train journey from Mumbai to new Delhi. The actor told PTI that his son AbRam would've loved the train journey. "I don't know how inconvenient it would be but I would love to have taken AbRam. He has never been on a train, he is full of fun. He doesn't give me trouble." Shah Rukh Khan said.

Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees hit the theatres on January 25 along with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and has had a fantastic opening at the box office.

(With PTI inputs)

