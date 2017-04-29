Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor And Daughter Misha 'Dance Like MJ' On World Dance Day

Shahid Kapoor instagrammed a Shaandaar video in which he is dancing with Misha

  | April 29, 2017 15:19 IST (New Delhi)
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid told Misha that 'MJ dance is in her blood.' (Image courtesy: Shahid Kapoor )

Highlights

  • Misha strapped to a swing danced with her father
  • Misha matched Shahid's enthusiasm on World Dance Day
  • Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput
On World Dance Day, actor Shahid Kapoor treated fans to a special video of his daughter Misha dancing (of sort) with him. Shahid Kapoor instagrammed a Shaandaar video in which he is dancing with Misha (who is jumping, strapped to a swing) while an upbeat Michael Jackson song plays in the backdrop. He captioned it: "#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood. (sic) The video is totally adorable and nothing less than a treat on World Dance Day. Shahid Kapoor is married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput and together they have a daughter, Misha, who will be one-year-old in August. Watch Shahid and Misha's dance:
 
 

#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture showing how he and Misha beat the heat - with a swim.
 
 

Pool time with missy. #besttimes

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 2016. The couple guarded their daughter from social media for the longest time, before Shahid shared Misha's debut Instagram picture cuddled in Mira's arms.
 
 

Hello world.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


Before debuting in Bollywood with Ishq Vishk, Shahid Kapoor was a part pf ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance institute. He featured as an extra in Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. After Ishq Vishk, Shahid starred in commercial duds like Dil Maange More and Kismat Konnection, and critically acclaimed films like Jab We Met, Kaminey and Haider.

In 2016 he was seen in critically acclaimed film Udta Punjab and earlier this year he appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, which was a box office turkey.

Shaihd Kapoor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to release in November this year.
 

 

