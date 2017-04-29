Shahid Kapoor And Daughter Misha 'Dance Like MJ' On World Dance Day

Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture showing how he and Misha beat the heat - with a swim.
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 2016. The couple guarded their daughter from social media for the longest time, before Shahid shared Misha's debut Instagram picture cuddled in Mira's arms.
Before debuting in Bollywood with Ishq Vishk, Shahid Kapoor was a part pf ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance institute. He featured as an extra in Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. After Ishq Vishk, Shahid starred in commercial duds like Dil Maange More and Kismat Konnection, and critically acclaimed films like Jab We Met, Kaminey and Haider.
In 2016 he was seen in critically acclaimed film Udta Punjab and earlier this year he appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, which was a box office turkey.
Shaihd Kapoor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to release in November this year.