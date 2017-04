Shahid Kapoor And Daughter Misha 'Dance Like MJ' On World Dance Day

#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

On World Dance Day, actor Shahid Kapoor treated fans to a special video of his daughter Misha dancing (of sort) with him. Shahid Kapoor instagrammed avideo in which he is dancing with Misha (who is jumping, strapped to a swing) while an upbeat Michael Jackson song plays in the backdrop. He captioned it: "#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood. (sic) The video is totally adorable and nothing less than a treat on World Dance Day. Shahid Kapoor is married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput and together they have a daughter, Misha, who will be one-year-old in August. Watch Shahid and Misha's dance:Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture showing how he and Misha beat the heat - with a swim.Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 2016. The couple guarded their daughter from social media for the longest time, before Shahid shared Misha's debut Instagram picture cuddled in Mira's arms.Before debuting in Bollywood with, Shahid Kapoor was a part pf ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance institute. He featured as an extra inand. After, Shahid starred in commercial duds likeand, and critically acclaimed films likeandIn 2016 he was seen in critically acclaimed filmand earlier this year he appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's, which was a box office turkey.Shaihd Kapoor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to release in November this year.