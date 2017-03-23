Shahid Kapoor Hopes Kangana Ranaut 'Gets Along With Some Co-Stars'

In his interview with Filmfare, Shahid also added that during his 14-year-long career, he has never encountered any sort of discomfort with his co-stars and hopes that Kangana begins to share a cordial equation with her co-stars. "Kangana has a thing for one-liners. I'm not one of those. I'd rather focus on the movie. I like positivity. We shared a professional equation. So, I was also surprised by the comments. I also read some retractions she made later that she didn't mean it in a bad way. When actors start engaging in this table-tennis match through interviews, which the media feeds off, the focus is then on the actors and not the film. I don't believe in publicising a film or myself through this kind of activity. With all due respects, I had a good time doing the film. I've been working for 14 years and I've had no problems with anyone. I choose not to discuss my problems in print. Some discretion is welcome. I'd choose to say that I wish her all the best. I hope she gets along with some co-stars. It will be good," Shahid told Filmfare.
The alleged Shahid Kapoor vs Kangana Ranaut feud started when the actress, whose birthday it is today, said she was the "third hero" of Rangoon. This was last year. This year, Kangana told DNA that kissing Shahid while filming Rangoon was "tragedy of different level." In a separate interview, Shahid said that Kangana has a "vivid imagination" and that she "makes things up," which Kangana dismissed as a line borrowed from actor Hrithik Roshan. For those who need their memories refreshed, Kangana and Hrithik dispute an alleged romance - she says they dated, he says they didn't.
Kangana later told Pinkvilla of her "tragedy" comment: "I haven't said such things. I give my version of situation. When you are enacting a scene, we don't do time pass. When we are asked questions on intimate scenes, especially to girls, there is a sleazy undertone to it. 'Kaise laga aapko kiss karke?' What am I supposed to say? I can't say acha laga ya kharab laga. My purpose is to answer it as an actor. So as an actor I said there were 50 people while we were shooting in the mud scene. And my co-actor had a cold. So it was the most convenient thing to do. It was made into a horrible...I don't take these things seriously."
Rangoon is Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's first film together and could be their last. Kangana and Shahid feature in a number of intimate scenes in the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film, which released on February 24.
Kangana will next be seen in Simran while Padmavati is Shahid's upcoming period drama.