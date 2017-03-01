Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor Made A Wish, Babita Phogat Hopes It Comes True

Shahid Kapoor responded to Babita Phogat's tweet to him, where she wrote, "I read in newspaper ki aapki wish h ki aap babita phogat ka roll play kare dangal 2 se ye wish puri hogi aapki"

  | March 01, 2017 20:49 IST (New Delhi)
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Babita Phogat photographed in Mumbai (Courtesy (R): BabitaPhogat)

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who recently featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, called wrestler Babita Phogat an "inspiration." On Shahid's words, Babita tweeted to the actor. She wrote," @shahidkapoor sir i read in newspaper anywhere ki aapki wish h ki aap babita phogat ka roll play kare dangal 2 se ye wish puri hogi aapki." To this the Haider actor soon responded in kind and wrote, "Haha that's so sweet of you babita. You really are such an inspiration." Babita and her sister Geeta Phogat's characters were brought to the silver screen in Aamir Khan's Dangal. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on December 23 and ruled the box office for more than two months.

Read Babita Phogat and Shahid Kapoor's conservation:
 
 

Dangal portrayed the wrestling journey of the Phogat sisters and the perseverance of their father Mahavir Singh Phogat. Aamir Khan played Mr Phogat's role while debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra featured as Geeta and Babita Phogat. Dangal made over Rs 385 crore at the box office and was one of the most-celebrated films of 2016.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor collaborated with Vishal Bharadwaj for the third time for Rangoon. He has worked with Mr Bhardwaj in Kaminey and Haider. Rangoon also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan and has made Rs 17 crore at the box office. The film is an intense love story set in the time of World War II. After Rangoon, Shahid will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
 

