Shahid Kapoor Posts Deadly Rangoon Still Which Will Keep You Guessing

Shahid Kapoor teases fans by posting a still from his upcoming release Rangoon, which you don't want to miss

  | February 16, 2017 20:32 IST (New Delhi)
Shahid Kapoor

Rangoon: A still from the movie featuring Shahid (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

The Rangooncast is on a roll promoting the movie, and continuing the trend, Shahid Kapoor shared a new still from his upcoming release. The still, shared by the 35-year-old actor on Thursday, also features Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut with the actor. The picture depicts an intense scene where Saif is pointing a gun at Shahid, whose back is turned, while Kangana stands by shocked, surrounded by soldiers. The Haider star skipped captioning the image and left it to his fans and followers to speculate. Shahid, Kangana and Saif form the three points of a love triangle in Rangoon, directed by Visual Bhardwaj.

Here is the image Shahid Kapoor posted on his Instagram account:
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Rangoon is a drama set in the Burma of World War II. Shahid's character Nawab Malik tangles romantically with spirited actress Miss Julia, played by Kangana, making an enemy of her paramour, a film producer named Rustom Billimoria played by Saif - thus the deadly confrontation pictured in Shahid's post. Rangoon all set to hit the theaters on February 24.

The movie will mark Saif Ali Khan's second collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Omkara, and Shahid Kapoor's third. Shahid previously starred in the director's Kaminey and Haider.

Kangana Ranaut, who is working for the first time with all three men, recently called her co-stars Saif and Shahid "special" and "incredible actors," in an interaction with PTI. Also, she told PTI, "Vishal Bhardwaj has courage to take on subjects which are different like Rangoon. It is a very courageous move and not many filmmakers will present a love story in rugged and rustic backdrop of war. He has that undying desire to push the envelope and go beyond what people expect from him."
 

