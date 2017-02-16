Shahid Kapoor Posts Deadly Rangoon Still Which Will Keep You Guessing

Here is the image Shahid Kapoor posted on his Instagram account:
Rangoon is a drama set in the Burma of World War II. Shahid's character Nawab Malik tangles romantically with spirited actress Miss Julia, played by Kangana, making an enemy of her paramour, a film producer named Rustom Billimoria played by Saif - thus the deadly confrontation pictured in Shahid's post. Rangoon all set to hit the theaters on February 24.
The movie will mark Saif Ali Khan's second collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Omkara, and Shahid Kapoor's third. Shahid previously starred in the director's Kaminey and Haider.
Kangana Ranaut, who is working for the first time with all three men, recently called her co-stars Saif and Shahid "special" and "incredible actors," in an interaction with PTI. Also, she told PTI, "Vishal Bhardwaj has courage to take on subjects which are different like Rangoon. It is a very courageous move and not many filmmakers will present a love story in rugged and rustic backdrop of war. He has that undying desire to push the envelope and go beyond what people expect from him."