Shahid Kapoor Posts First Pic Of Baby Misha. 'Hello World,' She Says

Here's what Shahid posted on Tuesday:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been careful to shield Misha from the cameras whenever they have appeared in public - notably at the airport - with her.
On National Girl Child Day, Shahid shared a heartwarming message for Misha on Twitter. He wrote: "Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family."
Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy #NationalGirlChildDay all.? Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 24, 2017
Earlier this year, the Udta Punjab actor had also shared a picture of Misha's feet in their booties, captioned: "Mi-shoe."
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in New Delhi in July 2015. Misha was born on on August 27, 2016.
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 2016 film Udta Punjab, which earned him seveal accolades. He will next been seen sharing the screen space with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. Shahid has earlier worked with Mr Bharadwaj in Haider and Kaminey. Shahid is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati, which also features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.