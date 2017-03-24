Shahid Kapoor Says His Past With Kareena Kapoor Khan Is 'World Secret'

On being asked about Kareena, he said, "How is that secret, madam? It's a world secret," IANS quoted Shahid as saying. Later, when Shahid was asked to teach one of his dance steps to the audience, he invited the same lady who wanted him to talk about Kareena. "The lady who said, Kareena Kapoor, I want her on the stage. See, this is Karma, life gets back. What goes around comes around and it's not just Justin Timberlake who said that... It's true for life," IANS quotes Shahid.
Shahid Kapoor married Delhi girl Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple has a six-month-old daughter whom they have named Misha.
Asked if love is important for a marriage, Shahid says: "Of course, it is, but in an arranged marriage, it's about companionship and friendship first, and love follows," IANS quoted him as saying. Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to actor Saif Ali Khan for around 5 years. Their first child, a son, was born in December 2016. They have named the child Taimur Ali Khan.
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. The actor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama film Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
(With IANS inputs)