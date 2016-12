Shahid Kapoor Shares A Pic Of Baby Misha. So Damn Cute

Mi-shoe A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:20pm PST

Shahid Kapoor with baby Misha in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor with baby Misha in Mumbai (image courtesy: ShahidCupcakes)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira welcomed Misha on August 27

Chill vibes. A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 4, 2016 at 4:23am PDT

Moments A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 23, 2016 at 8:32am PDT

Beautiful moments. A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 13, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

On the couch with my A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:37pm PST

Actor Shahid Kapoor could not resist sharing a picture of his baby daughter Misha on Saturday and it is so adorable. Shahid and wife Mira welcomed their first baby on August 27 and have named her Misha, an amalgamation of the names Shahid and Mira. The new parents have made a number of public appearances after Misha was born - they have been spotted navigating in and out the Mumbai airport, at dinner dates and lunches, sometimes with three-month-old Misha in tow. But Shahid and Mira have taken great pains to shield Misha from the prying cameras so far . Shahid and Mira married in July 2015 and Misha is their first child together.Here's a glimpse of Misha. Aww-dorable, isn't it?Shahid was photographed taking his baby girl home from Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on August 29, two days after Misha was born.Shahid and Mira also travelled with Misha: Shahid Kapoor, 35 and Delhi-girl Mira, 23, were busy after the baby's arrival in August. It is only October onwards that they were photographed walking out of Mumbai restaurants, hand-in-hand every time.Ahead of Misha's arrival, Shahid shared cute updates, starring Mira on Instagram:Meanwhile, the star couple is all set to debut on Karan Johar's weekly talk show. The Shahid-Mira episode is scheduled for January 1 - this will be Mira Rajput's maiden appearance on television. The couple are expected to make many a revelations about each other and it is reported that Mira will also spill the beans on how the Shahid-Mira wedding actually happened.Shahid Kapoor was seen in drug dramaand is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Padmavati , also featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Shahid will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.