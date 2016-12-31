Shahid Kapoor Shares A Pic Of Baby Misha. So Damn Cute

Here's a glimpse of Misha. Aww-dorable, isn't it?
Shahid was photographed taking his baby girl home from Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on August 29, two days after Misha was born.
Shahid and Mira also travelled with Misha:
Shahid Kapoor, 35 and Delhi-girl Mira, 23, were busy after the baby's arrival in August. It is only October onwards that they were photographed walking out of Mumbai restaurants, hand-in-hand every time.
Ahead of Misha's arrival, Shahid shared cute updates, starring Mira on Instagram:
Meanwhile, the star couple is all set to debut on Karan Johar's weekly talk show Koffee With Karan 5. The Shahid-Mira episode is scheduled for January 1 - this will be Mira Rajput's maiden appearance on television. The couple are expected to make many a revelations about each other and it is reported that Mira will also spill the beans on how the Shahid-Mira wedding actually happened.
Shahid Kapoor was seen in drug drama Udta Punjab and is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Padmavati, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Shahid will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.