Shahid Kapoor Shares Misha's New Picture. She's So Cute

Shahid Kapoor shared his daughter's first picture with Mira, just few days before his birthday, wherein the little one was seen snuggling with her mom on a hardwood floor in the picture. Shahid captioned the photo "Hello world" with a flower emoji and it got 61,000 likes in just half-an-hour. Misha was born on August 26, 2016.
Meanwhile, the Bollywood actor shared a picture where the reflection of the father-daughter duo was seen and not actual faces. He captioned the image as, "Sunsets with my angel." He also posted a pic captioned "Mi-shoe" showing Misha's tiny shoes.
The actor who was last seen in Rangoon, is currently busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Deepika Padukone plays the title role with Ranveer Singh cast as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor playing her husband Ratan Singh. The movie is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who is popularly supposed to have committed jauhar when Emperor Alauddin Khilji invaded the kingdom.