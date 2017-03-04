Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Shahid Kapoor Shares Misha's New Picture. She's So Cute

Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans by sharing a really adorable picture of his daughter Misha on Instagram

  | March 04, 2017 11:21 IST (New Delhi)
Shahid Kpaoor

Shahid Kapoor spotted with daughter at Mumbai airport

Nothing can get cuter than Shahid Kpaoor's daughter Misha's new aww-dorable picture. Shahid surprised his fans on Friday by sharing a new picture of his six-months-old daughter, Misha, which he reposted from his wife Mira Rajput's Instagram account. The Udta Punjab actor, who welcomed his first child with Mira in August, has been extra cautious and didn't allow paparazzi to capture his little girl's pictures. The 36-year-old actor's little munchkin looked insanely cute in the new picture sporting a bow hairband and a curious expression with eyes wide open. Mira originally captioned the image as: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there."
 
 

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there"

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Shahid Kapoor shared his daughter's first picture with Mira, just few days before his birthday, wherein the little one was seen snuggling with her mom on a hardwood floor in the picture. Shahid captioned the photo "Hello world" with a flower emoji and it got 61,000 likes in just half-an-hour. Misha was born on August 26, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actor shared a picture where the reflection of the father-daughter duo was seen and not actual faces. He captioned the image as, "Sunsets with my angel." He also posted a pic captioned "Mi-shoe" showing Misha's tiny shoes.
 
 

Hello world.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


 
 

Sunsets with my angel.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


 
 

Mi-shoe

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


The actor who was last seen in Rangoon, is currently busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Deepika Padukone plays the title role with Ranveer Singh cast as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor playing her husband Ratan Singh. The movie is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who is popularly supposed to have committed jauhar when Emperor Alauddin Khilji invaded the kingdom.
 

Highlights

  • Shahid Kapoor posted a new picture of Misha, shared from Mira's account
  • Mira captioned the picture as, "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there"
  • Misha is Shahid and Mira's six-month-old daughter
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement