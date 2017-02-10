Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan Khattar Reveals Poster Of Beyond The Clouds

Here's the first look of the poster shared by Ishaan:
See Shahid Kapoor's tweet conveying his best wishes to Ishaan:
May you soar. https://t.co/RETi3kaxUn? Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 10, 2017
In a statement to news agency IANS, Akash Chawla of Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia of Eyecandy films said: "This poster is Majidi's vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project that the viewers can look forward to."
The launch of the film was held on January 22. Ishaan's mother Neelima Azeem and the Shahid Kapoor were a part of the event. The 35-year-old actor had also posted a picture of himself with Ishaan on Instagram, captioned: This one's ready to fly.
Check out Shahid Kapoor's post here:
Beyond The Clouds is Majid Majidi's first ever film to be shot in India. The music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had given a look test for the film; however, she is not a part of the cast. The leading lady of the film is yet to be finalised.