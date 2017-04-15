Shameless: Sayani Gupta's Next Is A Short Film By Kick Writer

Shameless revolves around a man who has been hooked to mobile phone apps and loves ordering online. The 31-year-old actress is already 'kicked' about her role. She added, "I met Keith, the director and immediately loved him. He is a great writer but also an amazing guy. It was a small shoot over two days in an apartment in Dadar and we had a great time collaborating."
Sayani, who is a graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), added that she prefers short films over commercial cinema as they have "more scope." "It gives you more scope to try out something new and unconventional without putting anything at stake. Short films are a great medium to tell stories, with making an impact," Sayani said. Sayani Gupta will be soon seen in Jagga Jasoos, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Anurag Basu.