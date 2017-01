Sharad Kelkar To Play Antagonist Opposite Sanjay Dutt In Bhoomi

is definitely the most awaited film of 2017 as Sanjay Dutt makes a comeback to the big screen. According to news agency PTI, the makers of the film have roped in television actor Sharad Kelkar to play a villain opposite Sanjay Dutt in the revenge drama film., which has been directed by Omung Kumar, will also see Aditi Rao Hydari as Dutt's daughter . "Sharad has the ability to emote extremely well and he fits the character of the negative lead that I want in Bhoomi. It is a great opportunity for Sharad to show his menacing side," Omung Kumar told PTI. Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi , is an emotional film which explores the relationship between a father and daughter. The movie, produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, will go on the floors in February in Agra.will be Omung Kumar's third film after, starring Priyanka Chopra, andwith Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha.Sharad Kelkar had recently dubbed for Dwayne Johnson's character in the Hindi version of the animated film. He was last seen in John Abraham's movie. The actor has also worked in popular TV shows likeandSanjay Dutt was last seen in 2014 movie. The 57-year-old actor who was arrested in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was released from jail on February 25, 2016. The actoris slated to release on August 4. The makers of the film had recently conducted a Pooja on the set and Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata gave theclap.(With PTI inputs)