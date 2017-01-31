Sharad Kelkar To Play Antagonist Opposite Sanjay Dutt In Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi, is an emotional film which explores the relationship between a father and daughter. The movie, produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, will go on the floors in February in Agra. Bhoomi will be Omung Kumar's third film after Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra, and Sarbjit with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha.
Sharad Kelkar had recently dubbed for Dwayne Johnson's character in the Hindi version of the animated film Moana. He was last seen in John Abraham's movie Rocky Handsome. The actor has also worked in popular TV shows like Saat Phere and Uttaran.
Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 2014 movie PK. The 57-year-old actor who was arrested in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was released from jail on February 25, 2016. The actor Bhoomi is slated to release on August 4. The makers of the film had recently conducted a Pooja on the set and Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata gave the mahurat clap.
(With PTI inputs)