Shashi Kapoor Turns 79. Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor Wish Him On Twitter

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor is celebrating his 79th birthday today, stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor extended their warm wishes to him on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Shashi Kapoor in films such as -and, shared a collage featuring stills from their movies. He wrote: "Happy birthday Shashi ji and to some of the most exciting and adventurous times spent together. on set. off set!!" Rishi Kapoor also shared a nostalgic photograph with Shashi Kapoor. The 64-year-old actor wrote: "Shashi Kapoor. Many Happy Returns of the Day uncle! God Bless!" Read Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's tweet below:Rishi Kapoor, who is Shashi Kapoor's nephew, has worked with him in movies such as -and. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2016 moviestarring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 film Pink along with Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, was specially screened for the Rajasthan Police to train them to be sensitive and sensible about women's rights and dignity. It was also invited for a special screening at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.was also specially screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Pink team, including producer Shoojit Sircar were invited. The 74-year-old actor had posted his appreciation on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 . He will be reprising his role as Subhash Nagre in the film. He will also feature opposite Aamir Khan in