Shashi Kapoor Turns 79. Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor Wish Him On Twitter

T 2467 - Happy birthday Shashi ji .. and to some of the most exciting and adventurous times spent together .. on set .. off set .. !! pic.twitter.com/iMVksUwYCk? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2017
Shashi Kapoor. Many Happy Returns of the Day uncle! God Bless! pic.twitter.com/crLUBR3v5H? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 17, 2017
Rishi Kapoor, who is Shashi Kapoor's nephew, has worked with him in movies such as - Duniya Meri Jeb Mein, Sindoor, Kabhie Kabhie and Doosra Aadmi. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2016 movie Kapoor & Sons starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 film Pink along with Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, was specially screened for the Rajasthan Police to train them to be sensitive and sensible about women's rights and dignity. It was also invited for a special screening at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
Pink was also specially screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Pink team, including producer Shoojit Sircar were invited. The 74-year-old actor had posted his appreciation on Twitter.
Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. He will be reprising his role as Subhash Nagre in the film. He will also feature opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan.