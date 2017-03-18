Shilpa Shetty Does A Naagin Dance After Having Bhaang On Holi. Watch The Video Here

Check out the video posted by Raj Kundra here:
See more photos from their Holi weekend holiday here:
Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2007 movie Apne along with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Kiron Kher and Katrina Kaif. The Baazigar actress later made cameo appearances in movies such as - Om Shaanti Om and Dostana. Shilpa Shetty turned into a film producer with the 2014 movie Dishkiyaaoon starring Harman Baweja, debutant Ayesha Khanna, Aditya Pancholi, Sunny Deol and Prashant Narayanan. She also made a special appearance in the Dishkiyaoon track Tu Mere Type Ka Nahi Hai.
Shilpa Shetty became a global figure after winning the 2007 British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5. Shilpa Shetty featured as a celebrity host for the 2008 reality show Bigg Boss 2. She has also served as a talent judge for reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.
Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness freak, keeps motivating her fans to lead a healthy life by sharing fitness videos on social media. She is currently judging a dance reality show Super Dancer along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.