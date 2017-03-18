Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty Does A Naagin Dance After Having Bhaang On Holi. Watch The Video Here

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra posted a hilarious video of the Baazigar actress grooving with her friend on social media

  | March 18, 2017 13:19 IST (New Delhi)
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa last made a special appearance in Dishkiyaoon (Image courtesy: officialshilpashetty)

Several Bollywood stars were photographed celebrating Holi in style. However, actress Shilpa Shetty, who let her hair down on the occasion while celebrating with family and friends, was captured showing her Naagin moves. Her husband, Raj Kundra posted a hilarious video on social media, captioned: "The 2 sips of bhaaang effect!!! Hahaha @rohiniyer @officialshilpashetty #HoliWeekend #happyholi(sic)." In the video, the 41-year-old actress can be seen grooving with her friend, Rohini Iyer. The couple celebrated Holi with friends and sister, Shamita Shetty in Khandala, Maharashtra. Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. They are proud parents to son Viaan.

Check out the video posted by Raj Kundra here:
 
 

The 2 sips of bhaaang effect!!! Hahaha @rohiniyer @officialshilpashetty #HoliWeekend #happyholi

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9) on



See more photos from their Holi weekend holiday here:
 

Happy Holi from Khandala with family and dear friends. Keep it environmentally friendly and go crazy!!

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9) on

 
 

Holiiiiified with friendsWhat an amazing time @Kiranbawa76 . #friendswithnobenefits #girlgang #Celebrations #friendsforever

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

 
 

You add colour to my life @rajkundra9 #friendsforever #Celebrations #hubbylove

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on


Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2007 movie Apne along with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Kiron Kher and Katrina Kaif. The Baazigar actress later made cameo appearances in movies such as - Om Shaanti Om and Dostana. Shilpa Shetty turned into a film producer with the 2014 movie Dishkiyaaoon starring Harman Baweja, debutant Ayesha Khanna, Aditya Pancholi, Sunny Deol and Prashant Narayanan. She also made a special appearance in the Dishkiyaoon track Tu Mere Type Ka Nahi Hai.

Shilpa Shetty became a global figure after winning the 2007 British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5. Shilpa Shetty featured as a celebrity host for the 2008 reality show Bigg Boss 2. She has also served as a talent judge for reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness freak, keeps motivating her fans to lead a healthy life by sharing fitness videos on social media. She is currently judging a dance reality show Super Dancer along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.
 

