Shilpa Shetty Does A Naagin Dance After Having Bhaang On Holi. Watch The Video Here

Several Bollywood stars were photographed celebrating Holi in style. However, actress Shilpa Shetty, who let her hair down on the occasion while celebrating with family and friends, was captured showing hermoves. Her husband, Raj Kundra posted a hilarious video on social media, captioned: "The 2 sips of bhaaang effect!!! Hahaha @rohiniyer @officialshilpashetty #HoliWeekend #happyholi(sic)." In the video, the 41-year-old actress can be seen grooving with her friend, Rohini Iyer. The couple celebrated Holi with friends and sister, Shamita Shetty in Khandala, Maharashtra. Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. They are proud parents to son Viaan. Check out the video posted by Raj Kundra here:See more photos from their Holi weekend holiday here:Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2007 moviealong with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Kiron Kher and Katrina Kaif. Theactress later made cameo appearances in movies such as -and. Shilpa Shetty turned into a film producer with the 2014 moviestarring Harman Baweja, debutant Ayesha Khanna, Aditya Pancholi, Sunny Deol and Prashant Narayanan. She also made a special appearance in thetrackShilpa Shetty became a global figure after winning the 2007 British reality television series. Shilpa Shetty featured as a celebrity host for the 2008 reality show. She has also served as a talent judge for reality shows such asand Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness freak, keeps motivating her fans to lead a healthy life by sharing fitness videos on social media. She is currently judging a dance reality showalong with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.