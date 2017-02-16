Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty On Body-Shaming Of New Mothers: "Can Empathise With Kareena Kapoor"

Shilpa Shetty talked about post pregnancy body-shaming and said that her experience was "daunting"

  February 16, 2017
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty (L) and Kareena Kapoor (R) in Mumbai.

Actress Shilpa Shetty talked about post pregnancy body-shaming and said that her experience was "daunting." The 41-year-old actress, who recently launched a wellness website in which she will share her workout videos, said that losing weight is the easiest thing if you're focused. Shilpa also talked about some body-shaming comments targeted towards actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20. "As an actress, I can understand the emotion and pressure on her, especially when she is the synonym of a fit body. I had the same pressure when I became a mother," Shilpa told news agency IANS.

Talking about her own experience she added: "I didn't get out of the house for five months. After my delivery, I went with my husband for brunch and I heard some ladies were laughing and talking about my weight. It was very daunting," reports IANS. "People love to talk about others but you've to understand what fitness means to you. It doesn't matter what other people think of you. It is a part of our life that as a celebrity we are going to be judged anyway," she added.

Kareena Kapoor recently walked the ramp at the Lakme fashion Week finale as designer Anita Dongre showstopper and is all set to return to films. Kareena, 36, will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding, has tied up with a renowned dietitian to shed some extra kilos. The Ki And Ka actress said during a Facebook live session: "I have carried Taimur with lot of strength, energy, joy. I put on 18 kilos and I flaunted it till the day I walked in the hospital I did not care. And I was photographed from different angles, my double chin was seen."

Tamiur is Kareena Kapoor's first child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif, who is divorced from Amrita Singh, is father to 15-year-old Ibrahim and 23-year-old Sara.

(With IANS inputs)

