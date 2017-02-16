Shilpa Shetty On Body-Shaming Of New Mothers: "Can Empathise With Kareena Kapoor"

Talking about her own experience she added: "I didn't get out of the house for five months. After my delivery, I went with my husband for brunch and I heard some ladies were laughing and talking about my weight. It was very daunting," reports IANS. "People love to talk about others but you've to understand what fitness means to you. It doesn't matter what other people think of you. It is a part of our life that as a celebrity we are going to be judged anyway," she added.
Kareena Kapoor recently walked the ramp at the Lakme fashion Week finale as designer Anita Dongre showstopper and is all set to return to films. Kareena, 36, will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding, has tied up with a renowned dietitian to shed some extra kilos. The Ki And Ka actress said during a Facebook live session: "I have carried Taimur with lot of strength, energy, joy. I put on 18 kilos and I flaunted it till the day I walked in the hospital I did not care. And I was photographed from different angles, my double chin was seen."
Tamiur is Kareena Kapoor's first child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif, who is divorced from Amrita Singh, is father to 15-year-old Ibrahim and 23-year-old Sara.
(With IANS inputs)