Shooting For Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 Begins

Check out the image posted by Parineeti Chopra here:
Ajay Devgn re-tweeted Parineeti's picture with the caption: "SOUND. CAMERA. ACTION." The rest of the star cast including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu also shared the excitement of their upcoming film on social media.
The previous films from the Golmaal series were - Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010).
Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the 2014 movie Kill Dil along with Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar, will be returning to big screen after a gap of three year. The 28-year-old actress will also feature in Akshay Roy's Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.
Ajay Devgn was last seen in the 2016 movie Shivaay. The film was directed and produced by him under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also featured Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles. The 47-year-old actor will next be seen in Baadshaho co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal.