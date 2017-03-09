Advertisement
Shooting For Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 Begins

Parineeti Chopra along with the rest of the cast announced on social media that the shoot of their upcoming film Golmaal 4 has begun

  | March 09, 2017 19:05 IST (New Delhi)
Rohit Shetty

A still from Golmaal 3

The shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 has begun. The film features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The movie will mark the fourth installment of the Golmaal film series. The Shuddh Desi Romance actress posted an image with the clapboards of all Golmaal movies on social media, captioned: "IT BEGINSSSSSS! Cmon lets do thissss go-go-go-GOLMAAL!! #ClapsFromTheLast3Films(sic)." The film, which is scheduled for release on Diwali this year, will see Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu and Tusshar Kapoor reprise their roles. Tabu, 45, has also joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film.

Check out the image posted by Parineeti Chopra here:
 
 

IT BEGINSSSSSS! Cmon lets do thissss go-go-go-GOLMAAL!! #ClapsFromTheLast3Films

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on



Ajay Devgn re-tweeted Parineeti's picture with the caption: "SOUND. CAMERA. ACTION." The rest of the star cast including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu also shared the excitement of their upcoming film on social media.

The previous films from the Golmaal series were - Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010).

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the 2014 movie Kill Dil along with Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar, will be returning to big screen after a gap of three year. The 28-year-old actress will also feature in Akshay Roy's Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the 2016 movie Shivaay. The film was directed and produced by him under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also featured Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles. The 47-year-old actor will next be seen in Baadshaho co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal.
 

Highlights

  • Golmaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Parineeti
  • Tabu, 45, has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's film Golmaal 4
  • Golmaal 4 is scheduled for release on Diwali this year
 

