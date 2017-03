Shooting For Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 Begins

IT BEGINSSSSSS! Cmon lets do thissss go-go-go-GOLMAAL!! #ClapsFromTheLast3Films A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

The shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 has begun. The film features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The movie will mark the fourth installment of thefilm series. Theactress posted an image with the clapboards of allmovies on social media, captioned: "IT BEGINSSSSSS! Cmon lets do thissss go-go-go-GOLMAAL!! #ClapsFromTheLast3Films(sic)." The film, which is scheduled for release on Diwali this year, will see Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu and Tusshar Kapoor reprise their roles. Tabu, 45, has also joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film. Check out the image posted by Parineeti Chopra here:Ajay Devgn re-tweeted Parineeti's picture with the caption: "SOUND. CAMERA. ACTION." The rest of the star cast including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu also shared the excitement of their upcoming film on social media.The previous films from theseries were -(2006),(2008) and(2010).Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the 2014 moviealong with Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar, will be returning to big screen after a gap of three year. The 28-year-old actress will also feature in Akshay Roy'sopposite Ayushmann Khurrana.Ajay Devgn was last seen in the 2016 movie. The film was directed and produced by him under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also featured Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles. The 47-year-old actor will next be seen inco-starring Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal.