Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Borrow Line From Her Dad's Character Crime Master Gogo

See the picture posted by Arjun Kapoor below:
Half Girlfriend, which is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19, is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. In the film, Arjun Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Madhav Jha, a man who hails from Patna, Bihar. Shraddha Kapoor will portray the role of Riya Somani, a Delhi-based student.
Half Girlfriend marks Shraddha Kapoor's third collaboration with filmmaker Mohit Suri. They have previously worked together in films like Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in R Balki's Ki and Ka opposite Kareena Kapoor. He will next feature in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan along with Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The film is slated to release on July 28.
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ok Jaanu, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. She will next feature in Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai.