Shraddha Kapoor Says It Was 'Challenging' To Film Half Girlfriend And Haseena Together

"Haseena and Riya Somani in Half Girlfriend are two very different characters," said Shraddha Kapoor

  | March 23, 2017 21:24 IST (New Delhi)
Haseena

"It was definitely challenging in its own way," said Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was keeping very busy balancing the shooting schedules of two of her films - Haseena, The Queen Of Mumbai and Half Girlfriend simultaneously. Shraddha confessed that it was indeed very "challenging" to switch between contrasting roles on a regular basis, reported news agency IANS. Shraddha, 30, features as the protagonist in the biopic of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar while she plays a character named Riya Somani, a basketball enthusiast, in the Half Girlfriend. "Haseena and Riya Somani in Half Girlfriend are two very different characters. Since I was simultaneously working on both the films, it was definitely challenging in its own way to juggle back and forth from both the characters and to get in and out of two worlds," Shraddha told IANS.

Haseena also stars Shraddha's brother Siddhanth in the role of the underworld don. Talking about the Haseena biopic, Shraddha had previously said that she's both excited and nervous about her role. "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my 'bhaiya'. He is the character in the film who is also my brother. But ultimately I think it'll help that we are brothers and sisters. I hope that bond translates on screen," PTI quoted the actress as saying.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is scheduled to hit screens on November 11. Shraddha will also share screen space with Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai and Shashank Arora in the film.

Shraddha co-stars with Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend, which is an onscreen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film casts Arjun as Madhav Jha, a basketball player, who meets Riya after joining a college in Delhi. Shot across New York, Cape Town and Delhi, Shraddha and Arjun's film is scheduled to hit screens on May 19.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ok Jaanu, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

(With IANS inputs)

