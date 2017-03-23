Shraddha Kapoor Says It Was 'Challenging' To Film Half Girlfriend And Haseena Together

Haseena also stars Shraddha's brother Siddhanth in the role of the underworld don. Talking about the Haseena biopic, Shraddha had previously said that she's both excited and nervous about her role. "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my 'bhaiya'. He is the character in the film who is also my brother. But ultimately I think it'll help that we are brothers and sisters. I hope that bond translates on screen," PTI quoted the actress as saying.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is scheduled to hit screens on November 11. Shraddha will also share screen space with Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai and Shashank Arora in the film.
Shraddha co-stars with Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend, which is an onscreen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film casts Arjun as Madhav Jha, a basketball player, who meets Riya after joining a college in Delhi. Shot across New York, Cape Town and Delhi, Shraddha and Arjun's film is scheduled to hit screens on May 19.
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ok Jaanu, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.
