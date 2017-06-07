Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Shraddha Kapoor Starts Prepping For Saina Nehwal Biopic. See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor has started prepping for her role in an upcoming biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Shraddha shared a picture on social media from the training sessions

  | June 07, 2017 21:46 IST (New Delhi)
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor will begin shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic later this year

Highlights

  • "Here we go," Shraddha captioned her post
  • "Can't wait to see you playing Badminton," wrote Saina
  • The film will go on floors later in the year
Actress Shraddha Kapoor has started prepping for her role in an upcoming biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Shraddha shared a picture on social media from the training sessions. "Here we go. #SAINA," she captioned her post. News agency IANS reports that Shraddha will undergo extensive training for the film, titled Saina, and is being trained by a senior coach of the Prakash Padukone Academy. The film was officially announced in April. The biopic will be directed by Amole Gupte, who is best-known for films like Taare Zameen Par and Stanley Ka Dabba. The shooting of the biopic will begin later in the year.

Here's the pic which Shraddha shared.
 

"Can't wait to see you playing Badminton," replied Saina.

"Saina Nehwal, the former world no 1 badminton player, an Indian girl, an inspiration to millions, a youth icon in the truest sense. Her journey to the top has been fascinating and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film Saina. The preparation for this film is going to be very, very challenging. It's probably going to be my most difficult film till date. Wish me luck everyone," Shraddha wrote on social media while announcing the film.
 


Saina had earlier expressed that if ever her biopic was made, she would like Deepika Padukone to play her role. However, when Shraddha's casting was finalised, she told The Times Of India, "It's great if Shraddha plays me because she is a very talented actress and very hardworking. I am sure she will do justice to the role. The best part is, she is a good friend as well. So it will be easier to teach her some badminton skills (laughs!). A lot of people did tell me that we do look similar and I think that's a huge compliment, because Shraddha is very good looking."

Shraddha Kapoor last starred in Half Girlfriend, opposite Arjun Kapoor. Her next film, Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, a biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, releases on July 14.

(With IANS inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement