Shraddha Kapoor Starts Prepping For Saina Nehwal Biopic. See Pic

"Can't wait to see you playing Badminton," replied Saina.
Can't wait to see you playing BADMINTON @ShraddhaKapoorhttps://t.co/oCaBYbaG3K? Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 7, 2017
"Saina Nehwal, the former world no 1 badminton player, an Indian girl, an inspiration to millions, a youth icon in the truest sense. Her journey to the top has been fascinating and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film Saina. The preparation for this film is going to be very, very challenging. It's probably going to be my most difficult film till date. Wish me luck everyone," Shraddha wrote on social media while announcing the film.
Saina had earlier expressed that if ever her biopic was made, she would like Deepika Padukone to play her role. However, when Shraddha's casting was finalised, she told The Times Of India, "It's great if Shraddha plays me because she is a very talented actress and very hardworking. I am sure she will do justice to the role. The best part is, she is a good friend as well. So it will be easier to teach her some badminton skills (laughs!). A lot of people did tell me that we do look similar and I think that's a huge compliment, because Shraddha is very good looking."
Shraddha Kapoor last starred in Half Girlfriend, opposite Arjun Kapoor. Her next film, Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, a biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, releases on July 14.
