Shraddha Kapoor's Pre-Birthday Celebrations With Family

See the adorable pictures posted by the ABCD 2 actress here:
Early birthday celebration with the family before I leave tonight!!! Best times!!!!! pic.twitter.com/biCxT1Hh3y? Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 1, 2017
Early birthday cake cutting today with Raju!! pic.twitter.com/oPov57kfXc? Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 1, 2017
Shraddha Kapoor began her acting career with 2010 movie Teen Patti in which she had a brief role. The actress bagged her first lead role in the 2011 film Luv Ka The End. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will next be seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend. The film, which has been directed by Mohit Suri, is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19.
Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. The film is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Nahid Khan. The movie is based on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. This will be the first time that the Ek Villain actress will be essaying the role of a protagonist. Her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor will be portraying the role of Dawood Ibrahim in the film.