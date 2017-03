Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar Begin Shooting In Delhi

Touchdown Delhi. Will be rolling tomorrow for my next Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with lovely @psbhumi. Delhi is home for a month. For the love of the capital city have chosen this apt soundtrack called Capital Cities- Safe and Sound. A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:02am PST

marked John Abraham's debut as a producer. Ayushmann won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the film. He will next be seen in Akshay Roy's Meri Pyaari Bindu along with Parineeti Chopra.



Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will next be seen in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are set to share the screen space again. The duo has started filming for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in Delhi. The film is a remake of the 2013 Tamil movie. The film featured Prasanna and Lekha Washington in lead roles.is being directed by RS Prasanna and co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros. The 32-year-old actor had posted a video on Instagram, captioned: "Touchdown Delhi. Will be rolling tomorrow for my next Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with lovely @psbhumi. Delhi is home for a month. For the love of the capital city have chosen this apt soundtrack called Capital Cities- Safe and Sound(sic)."Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were earlier seen together in the 2015 film, directed by Sharat Katariya. The film had earned Bhumi Pednekar the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The movie also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Ayushmann and Bhumi will be seen together for the second time inProducer Aanand L Rai also shared a picture of the film's clapboard and actors on Twitter:Ayushmann Khuranna made his film debut in Shoojit Sircar's, which highlighted the topic of sperm donation in India. The actor was seen romancing Yami Gautam in the film.