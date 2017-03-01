Advertisement
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar Begin Shooting In Delhi

Ayushmann and Bhumi, who were earlier seen together in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will now be seen sharing the screen space in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

  | March 01, 2017 15:44 IST (New Delhi)
Ayushmann Khurrana

A still from Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are set to share the screen space again. The duo has started filming for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in Delhi. The film is a remake of the 2013 Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The film featured Prasanna and Lekha Washington in lead roles. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is being directed by RS Prasanna and co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros. The 32-year-old actor had posted a video on Instagram, captioned: "Touchdown Delhi. Will be rolling tomorrow for my next Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with lovely @psbhumi. Delhi is home for a month. For the love of the capital city have chosen this apt soundtrack called Capital Cities- Safe and Sound(sic)."
 


Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were earlier seen together in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, directed by Sharat Katariya. The film had earned Bhumi Pednekar the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The movie also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Ayushmann and Bhumi will be seen together for the second time in Shubh Mangal Saavdham.

Producer Aanand L Rai also shared a picture of the film's clapboard and actors on Twitter:
 

Ayushmann Khuranna made his film debut in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, which highlighted the topic of sperm donation in India. The actor was seen romancing Yami Gautam in the film. marked John Abraham's debut as a producer. Ayushmann won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the film. He will next be seen in Akshay Roy's Meri Pyaari Bindu along with Parineeti Chopra.

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will next be seen in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar.
 

