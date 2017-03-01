Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar Begin Shooting In Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were earlier seen together in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, directed by Sharat Katariya. The film had earned Bhumi Pednekar the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The movie also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Ayushmann and Bhumi will be seen together for the second time in Shubh Mangal Saavdham.
Producer Aanand L Rai also shared a picture of the film's clapboard and actors on Twitter:
SHUBH HO Roll sound camera action #Shubhmangalsaavdhan shoot begins.God is kind.Congrats @rs_prasanna@ayushmannk@psbhumi@krishikalullapic.twitter.com/mM3T43CwnW? AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) March 1, 2017
Ayushmann Khuranna made his film debut in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, which highlighted the topic of sperm donation in India. The actor was seen romancing Yami Gautam in the film.
Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will next be seen in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar.