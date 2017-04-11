Advertisement
Shubh Mangal Savdhan: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video

The video shared by Bhumi Pednekar on social media shows the entire cast and crew singing the popular song Darde Dil Darde Jigar from 1980 movie Karz

  | April 11, 2017 19:04 IST (New Delhi)
Bhumi Pednekar

Ayushmann and Bhumi were earlier seen together in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (Image courtesy: Bhumi)

Highlights

  • "A set that sings together, is a set that slays together," wrote Bhumi
  • Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Savdhan also features Ayushmann Khurrana
  • Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25
Actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Savdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Recently, the 27-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media. In the video, the entire cast and crew of Shubh Mangal Savdhan can be seen in celebrating at 3am, singing the popular song Darde Dil Darde Jigar from 1980 movie Karz. The video has been captioned: "A set that sings together, is a set that slays together.Slaying it mid shoot at 3am, @ayushmannk .We love team SMS #shubhmangalsaavdhan #Prasanna #colouryellow #eros #Friendslikefamily(sic)." Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

See the video posted by Bhumi Pednekar here:
 


Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will see Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana sharing the screen space for the second time. They have previously worked together in 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Bhumi Pednekar finished shooting for Shree Narayan Singh's film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha last month. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is a film based on PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. The film will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently awaiting the release of his film Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film, directed by Akshay Roy, is slated to release in theatres on May 12. His other upcoming project is Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film, which is scheduled for release on July 21, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
 

 

