Shubh Mangal Savdhan: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will see Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana sharing the screen space for the second time. They have previously worked together in 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Bhumi Pednekar finished shooting for Shree Narayan Singh's film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha last month. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is a film based on PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. The film will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Imtiaz Ali.
Ayushmann Khurrana is currently awaiting the release of his film Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film, directed by Akshay Roy, is slated to release in theatres on May 12. His other upcoming project is Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film, which is scheduled for release on July 21, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.