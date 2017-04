Shubh Mangal Savdhan: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video

A set that sings together, is a set that slays together.Slaying it mid shoot at 3 am, @ayushmannk .We love team SMS #shubhmangalsaavdhan #Prasanna #colouryellow #eros #Friendslikefamily A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Recently, the 27-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media. In the video, the entire cast and crew of Shubh Mangal Savdhan can be seen in celebrating at 3am, singing the popular song Darde Dil Darde Jigar from 1980 movie Karz. The video has been captioned: "A set that sings together, is a set that slays together.Slaying it mid shoot at 3am, @ayushmannk .We love team SMS #shubhmangalsaavdhan #Prasanna #colouryellow #eros #Friendslikefamily(sic)." Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.See the video posted by Bhumi Pednekar here: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will see Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana sharing the screen space for the second time . They have previously worked together in 2015 movie. The film won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Bhumi Pednekar finished shooting for Shree Narayan Singh's film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha last month . The film also features Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan., which is a film based on PM Narendra Modi'sinitiative, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. The film will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Imtiaz Ali.Ayushmann Khurrana is currently awaiting the release of his film, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film, directed by Akshay Roy, is slated to release in theatres on May 12. His other upcoming project is, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film, which is scheduled for release on July 21, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.