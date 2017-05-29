Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak May Debut Opposite Darsheel Safary

Shweta Tiwari also starred in television show Parvarrish and reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Shweta's also starred in a few films like Madhoshi (2004) and Bin Bulaye Baraati (2011). She was last seen on television show Begusarai.
Here are some pictures of Shweta's daughter Palak:
Meanwhile, Darsheel Safary debuted as a child artiste in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par (2007). Darsheel won several awards and hearts with his stupendous performance. He played the role of a young boy struggling with dyslexia and how a teacher (played by Aamir Khan) in his boarding school helped him. Darsheel went on to star in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.
On the small screen, Darsheel participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and was last seen in an episode of Yeh Hai Aashiqui.
(With PTI inputs)