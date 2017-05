Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak May Debut Opposite Darsheel Safary

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari Kohli (@shweta.tiwari) on Oct 8, 2016 at 7:43am PDT

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Mar 11, 2017 at 1:47am PST

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:15am PST

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is all set for her Bollywood debut. Theactress told news agency PTI that her daughter is ready for her film debut which may also star's Darsheel Safary. "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon," Shweta told PTI. Palak is Shweta Tiwari's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary . They were married from 1998 to 2007. Shweta is now married to actor Abhinav Kohli and together they have a son, who was born in November last year. The film in which Palak and Darsheel will co-star is reportedly called, industry sources told PTI.Shweta Tiwari also starred in television showand reality shows likeand. Shweta's also starred in a few films like(2004) and(2011). She was last seen on television showHere are some pictures of Shweta's daughter Palak:Meanwhile, Darsheel Safary debuted as a child artiste in Aamir Khan's(2007). Darsheel won several awards and hearts with his stupendous performance. He played the role of a young boy struggling with dyslexia and how a teacher (played by Aamir Khan) in his boarding school helped him. Darsheel went on to star in films likeandOn the small screen, Darsheel participated in dance reality showand was last seen in an episode of(With PTI inputs)