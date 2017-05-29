Advertisement
Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak May Debut Opposite Darsheel Safary

Shweta Tiwari said: "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon"

  | May 29, 2017 08:33 IST (New Delhi)
Shweta Tiwari Daughter

Palak and Darsheel's film is reportedly called Quickie. (Image courtesy: Palak and Darsheel)

Highlights

  • Shweta Tiwari confirmed her daughter's debut but didn't reveal details
  • "The official statement will be out soon," she said
  • The film is reportedly titled Quickie and also stars Darsheel Safary
Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is all set for her Bollywood debut. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress told news agency PTI that her daughter is ready for her film debut which may also star Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary. "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon," Shweta told PTI. Palak is Shweta Tiwari's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary. They were married from 1998 to 2007. Shweta is now married to actor Abhinav Kohli and together they have a son, who was born in November last year. The film in which Palak and Darsheel will co-star is reportedly called Quickie, industry sources told PTI.

Shweta Tiwari also starred in television show Parvarrish and reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Shweta's also starred in a few films like Madhoshi (2004) and Bin Bulaye Baraati (2011). She was last seen on television show Begusarai.

Here are some pictures of Shweta's daughter Palak:
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on


Meanwhile, Darsheel Safary debuted as a child artiste in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par (2007). Darsheel won several awards and hearts with his stupendous performance. He played the role of a young boy struggling with dyslexia and how a teacher (played by Aamir Khan) in his boarding school helped him. Darsheel went on to star in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.

On the small screen, Darsheel participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and was last seen in an episode of Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

(With PTI inputs)

 

