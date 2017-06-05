Sidharth Malhotra Is A Gentleman But A 'Risky' One

Get ready to meet the Sundar, Susheel, Risky me. Catch a glimpse of #AGentleman! @Asli_Jacqueline@foxstarhindihttps://t.co/CdNVOtxYKL? Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 5, 2017
Meanwhile, Karan Johar is particularly in love with the teaser, hailing the film as "the coolest of the year" already. "This is undoubtedly the coolest film of the year," tweeted the 45-year-old filmmaker, who also launched Sidharth in Bollywood in Student Of The Year.
This is undoubtedly the coolest film of the year!! Way to go @S1dharthM@Asli_Jacqueline@foxstarhindihttps://t.co/tAB9a5CRej August 25th!!? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017
A Gentleman wrapped its shooting in February, till when it was being referred to with the working title Reload. Sidharth and Jacqueline's film has been helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the directors of Shor in the City and Go Goa Gone. Earlier, it was speculated that the action entertainer would be a sequel to Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang! but Sidharth and Jacqueline dismissed such reports with this post:
Suneil Shetty is also expected to make a comeback with Sidharth and Jacqueline's new film, which has been shot extensively in Thailand, USA and India.
Fans will meet A Gentleman in the theatres on August 25.