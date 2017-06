Sidharth Malhotra Is A Gentleman But A 'Risky' One

This is undoubtedly the coolest film of the year!! Way to go @S1dharthM@Asli_Jacqueline@foxstarhindihttps://t.co/tAB9a5CRej August 25th!! ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra just dropped the first teaser of his new film A Gentleman , co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The teaser reveals that Sidharth stars in the titular role but there's a twist in the tale. He is the gun-holding, rule-breaking gentleman, who has also been described as: "sundar, susheel and risky." On Twitter, Sidharth introduced his new onscreen persona with the bio: "Get ready to meet the Sundar, Susheel, Risky me." Meanwhile, his Jacqueline tweeted: "All set for a sundar, susheel and risky gentleman?" Jacqueline Fernandez also makes an appearance in the animation like teaser of the film. She undoubtedly plays the Gentleman's love interest in the film. Sidharth and Jacqueline have also co-starred in Akshay Kumar'sMeanwhile, Karan Johar is particularly in love with the teaser, hailing the film as "the coolest of the year" already. "This is undoubtedly the coolest film of the year," tweeted the 45-year-old filmmaker, who also launched Sidharth in Bollywood inwrapped its shooting in February, till when it was being referred to with the working title. Sidharth and Jacqueline's film has been helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the directors ofand. Earlier, it was speculated that the action entertainer would be a sequel to Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang! but Sidharth and Jacqueline dismissed such reports with this post: