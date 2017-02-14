Sidharth Malhotra Says Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Look Good Together On Screen

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently wrapped the shooting of upcoming movie Reloadwith Jacqueline Fernandez. "We have completed the film. We had loads of fun while shooting. Though it is quite early to talk about it, I am really excited to present the movie. It is an action, fun film that will come out this August," the actor told IANS. Reload, an action entertainer is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez last appeared in 2015 action film Brothers, also featuring Akshay Kumar.
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. Last year, Alia and Sidharth co-starred in Kapoor And Sons. The duo have often been spotted together, but have never admitted to their relationship.
After Reload, Sidharth will be star in a remake of the 1969 mystery film Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha.
(With IANS inputs)