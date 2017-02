Sidharth Malhotra Says Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Look Good Together On Screen

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is rumoured to be dating Alia Bhatt, said that she and herco-star Varun Dhawan look good together on screen, reported news agency IANS. "They share a great chemistry. I liked the trailer and the album as well. All the songs are very melodious. The 32-year-old actor further told IANS, "The film seems to be good and amazing.", a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 filmis the actors third film together. The film releases on March 10. The 1980s hit song Tamma Tamma from the filmhas been reprised for the film.Meanwhile, Sidharth recently wrapped the shooting of upcoming movie Reload with Jacqueline Fernandez. "We have completed the film. We had loads of fun while shooting. Though it is quite early to talk about it, I am really excited to present the movie. It is an action, fun film that will come out this August," the actor told IANS., an action entertainer is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez last appeared in 2015 action film, also featuring Akshay Kumar.Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's. Last year, Alia and Sidharth co-starred in. The duo have often been spotted together, but have never admitted to their relationship.After, Sidharth will be star in a remake of the 1969 mystery filmwith Sonakshi Sinha.(With IANS inputs)