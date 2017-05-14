Advertisement
Simran: Teaser And Poster Kangana Ranaut's Film Will Be Released Tomorrow

On Sunday, a motion poster of the movie was unveiled by filmmaker Hansal Mehta

  | May 14, 2017 16:27 IST (New Delhi)
Hansal Mehta

A still from the motion poster of Simran

Highlights

  • Simran is scheduled to release in theatres on September 15
  • Film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh
  • Kangana will next be seen in historical drama titled Manikarnika
Actress Kangana Ranaut is set to return to the big screen after her film Rangoon failed to create magic at the box office. The 30-year-old actress is all set to be seen Hansal Mehta's Simran. On Sunday, a motion poster of the movie was unveiled by filmmaker Hansal Mehta. In the poster, we can see Kangana Ranaut standing dressed in a trench coat with black leggings and sneakers. The poster and the teaser of the film will be released tomorrow. Simran, which has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 15.

See the motion poster shared by filmmaker Hansal Mehta here:
 

Hansal Mehta started his career by directing TV cookery show Khana Khanzana. He is best known for his film Shahid, starring Rajkummar Rao. The film earned him the 2013 National Film Award for Best Direction.

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with 2006 film Gangster, co-starring Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Kangana won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in 2014 Queen.In 2015, Kangana Ranaut portrayed a dual role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns for which she won a Filmfare Critics Award and a second consecutive National Film Award for Best Actress.

Kangana was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. She will next be seen in historical drama titled Manikarnika. In the film, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of Rani Laxmibai. On May 4, the Katti Batti actress unveiled the poster of the film in Varanasi.
 

 

