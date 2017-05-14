Simran: Teaser And Poster Kangana Ranaut's Film Will Be Released Tomorrow

See the motion poster shared by filmmaker Hansal Mehta here:
#Simran Teaser and Poster will be out tomorrow. Here's a precursor! https://t.co/LOY3LFAzKy? Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 14, 2017
Hansal Mehta started his career by directing TV cookery show Khana Khanzana. He is best known for his film Shahid, starring Rajkummar Rao. The film earned him the 2013 National Film Award for Best Direction.
Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with 2006 film Gangster, co-starring Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Kangana won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in 2014 Queen.In 2015, Kangana Ranaut portrayed a dual role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns for which she won a Filmfare Critics Award and a second consecutive National Film Award for Best Actress.
Kangana was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. She will next be seen in historical drama titled Manikarnika. In the film, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of Rani Laxmibai. On May 4, the Katti Batti actress unveiled the poster of the film in Varanasi.