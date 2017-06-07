Advertisement
So Good To See Anil Kapoor And Son Harshvardhan Together Again. Pics Here

There's also a BTS video of what actually went down during the cover shoot. Looks like it was a fun-filled session of Anil Kapoor vs Harshvardhan

  | June 07, 2017 20:23 IST (New Delhi)
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan features on the cover of GQ's June issue (courtesy anilskapoor )

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan cover the June edition of GQ magazine, and they do that in style. The Kapoor duo appear delighted with their latest stint together, sharing pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram. We are loving the hilarious captions the Mirzya actor is posting to go with the pictures. For one of the pics, Harshvardhan wrote: "We are not being serious. We are just being our suave selves and channelling our inner James Bond, Steve Jobs and The Beatles." Another one reads, "Dad said he wanted to walk a mile in my shoes, didn't realise he meant my favourite pair of sneakers." Earlier, Harshvardhan had mentioned the pictures are a result of when he decided to go to work with his star father.
 

 

 
 

Suited up with @harshvardhankapoor for @gqindia #GQIndia !! Such natural posers, wouldn't you agree?!

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on



Meanwhile, here's a BTS video of what actually went down during the cover shoot. Looks like it was a fun-filled session of Anil Kapoor vs Harshvardhan.
 


Here's Harshvardhan and Mr Kapoor, coordinated in style:
 

Harshvardhan, who features in a variety of moods in the GQ pictures, is actually a very private person IRL. In a recent interview with IANS, he said his father is not really his go-to guy for relationship advice. "That's too personal," he told IANS. Well Harshvardhan, your father has different plans for you. "I want him to loosen up. I want him to meet people and be more social," Mr Kapoor told IANS in another interview.

Anil Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Mubarakan, in which he features in dual roles and co-stars with nephew Arjun Kapoor. One-film-old Harshvardhan is currently busy with Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi.
 

 

