So Good To See Anil Kapoor And Son Harshvardhan Together Again. Pics Here

Meanwhile, here's a BTS video of what actually went down during the cover shoot. Looks like it was a fun-filled session of Anil Kapoor vs Harshvardhan.
Here's Harshvardhan and Mr Kapoor, coordinated in style:
Harshvardhan, who features in a variety of moods in the GQ pictures, is actually a very private person IRL. In a recent interview with IANS, he said his father is not really his go-to guy for relationship advice. "That's too personal," he told IANS. Well Harshvardhan, your father has different plans for you. "I want him to loosen up. I want him to meet people and be more social," Mr Kapoor told IANS in another interview.
Anil Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Mubarakan, in which he features in dual roles and co-stars with nephew Arjun Kapoor. One-film-old Harshvardhan is currently busy with Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi.