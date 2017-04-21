Advertisement
Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Expecting Their First Child

Kunal Kemmu said, "Yes it's true. Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year - our first child"

  | April 21, 2017 21:04 IST (New Delhi)
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu married in 2015 (Courtesy: khemster2)

Highlights

  • "We feel blessed," says Kunal
  • Soha and Kunal have co-starred in three films
  • Kunal is currently filming Golmaal Again
Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first child together, reports news agency PTI. "Yes it's true. Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year - our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes," Kunal said in a statement, reports PTI. Soha, 38, married Kunal, 33, in a private ceremony in 2015. The couple first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. Before their marriage, Soha and Kunal were in a live-in relationship for a couple of years. Kunal had proposed to Soha in Paris.

In December 2015, the Pataudi family had welcomed Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's first child, a son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Last year in April, rumours were making the rounds that Soha and Kunal are heading for a divorce. However, Kunal refuted the reports and tweeted:
 

Soha Ali Khan, daughter of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has acted in films like Dil Maange More, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Ghayal Once Again. She last starred in 31st October, opposite Vir Das. After Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Soha and Kunal co-starred in 99. She made a cameo appearance in Kunal's Go Goa Gone, which starred her brother Saif.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu is currently filming Golmaal Again in Hyderabad. The film is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which released in 2006. Golmaal Again will release during Diwali this year.

(With PTI inputs)

 

