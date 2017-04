Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Expecting Their First Child

What!! Why is my marriage in trouble?? Why am I heading for a divorce? Am I in a different reality or the people reporting this nonsense ? kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) April 16, 2016

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first child together, reports news agency PTI. "Yes it's true. Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year - our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes," Kunal said in a statement, reports PTI. Soha, 38, married Kunal, 33, in a private ceremony in 2015. The couple first met on the sets of their 2009 film. Before their marriage, Soha and Kunal were in a live-in relationship for a couple of years. Kunal had proposed to Soha in Paris.In December 2015, the Pataudi family had welcomed Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's first child, a son, Taimur Ali Khan Last year in April, rumours were making the rounds that Soha and Kunal are heading for a divorce . However, Kunal refuted the reports and tweeted: Soha Ali Khan, daughter of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has acted in films likeand. She last starred in, opposite Vir Das. After, Soha and Kunal co-starred in. She made a cameo appearance in Kunal's, which starred her brother Saif.Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu is currently filmingin Hyderabad. The film is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series, which released in 2006.will release during Diwali this year.(With PTI inputs)