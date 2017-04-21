Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Expecting Their First Child

In December 2015, the Pataudi family had welcomed Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's first child, a son, Taimur Ali Khan.
Last year in April, rumours were making the rounds that Soha and Kunal are heading for a divorce. However, Kunal refuted the reports and tweeted:
What!! Why is my marriage in trouble?? Why am I heading for a divorce? Am I in a different reality or the people reporting this nonsense? kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) April 16, 2016
Soha Ali Khan, daughter of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has acted in films like Dil Maange More, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Ghayal Once Again. She last starred in 31st October, opposite Vir Das. After Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Soha and Kunal co-starred in 99. She made a cameo appearance in Kunal's Go Goa Gone, which starred her brother Saif.
Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu is currently filming Golmaal Again in Hyderabad. The film is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which released in 2006. Golmaal Again will release during Diwali this year.
(With PTI inputs)