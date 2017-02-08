Sonakshi Sinha Is Having The Time Of Her Life In Maldives. Here's Proof

Sonakshi, why you do this?
Sonakshi Sinha, 31, after her vacation will gear up for the release of Noor an adaptation of Karachi, You're Killing Me! by Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz. The book is a bittersweet tale of a single woman, Noor, who is attached to her profession as a journalist-writer.
Sonakshi plays the role of a Mumbai based journalist in Noor. She told news agency IANS: "All I can say is that I am not playing a Pakistani journalist in the film. The film is based on a book, which is written by a Pakistani author. The story has been adapted into a Mumbai backdrop." In an earlier tweet had described Noor as: "She's sunshine mixed with a little hurricane. She's every girl. She's #Noor #IAmNoor."
She's sunshine mixed with a little hurricane. She's every girl. She's #Noor#IAmNoor Now arrives, 21st April, 2017 @TSeries@Abundantia_Entpic.twitter.com/7RNEPaxGEm? Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 22, 2016
The film directed by Sunhil Sippy will hit the screens on April 21. Noor also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, Purab Kohli and Sunny Leone.
(With IANS inputs)