Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Sonakshi Sinha's Noor Asked To Beep Out 'Dalit' And Replace 'Sex Toys' By Censor Board

Noor director Sunhil Sippy confirmed that these edits had been ordered but said that the cuts were minor and made no difference to the narrative

  | April 18, 2017 17:51 IST (New Delhi)
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha in a poster of Noor (courtesy aslisona)

Highlights

  • The CBFC asked for 'sex toys' to be replaced with 'adult sites'
  • CBFC also wants Noor to avoid any reference to the Dalit community
  • Noor is scheduled to hit screens on April 21
Sonakshi Sinha's Noor is just three days away from release and it's just been revealed that the film was asked to delete the word 'Dalit' and replace 'sex toys' with 'adult sites' from its dialogues. Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani told NDTV that Noor had been certified 15 days ago. "Producer ab CBFC ko marketing tool ki tarah istemaal kar rahe hain," he also said. Noor director Sunhil Sippy confirmed that these edits had been ordered but said that the cuts were minor and made no difference to the narrative. The word 'Dalit' was beeped out because the Board wanted no references to a particular community, he explained.

Noor was previously asked to drop a reference to a senior journalist. Sonakshi Sinha's character in the film, based on the book Karachi, You're Killing Me, is also a journalist. The film shifts the scene of action to Mumbai. Sonakshi, 29, co-stars with Purab Kohli and comedian Kannan Gill. Noor releases this Friday.

Speaking to NDTV, Pankaj Nihalani also addressed speculation about Raveena Tandon's new film Maatr, which was reported to be waiting for a certificate from the Censor Board which allegedly deemed some scenes depicting sexual violence too disturbing. Mr Nihalani dismissed these reports and said that the film has been certified 'A' with four cuts. Raveena Tandon suggested to news agencies on Monday that the Censor Board should revise its rules. Maatr, in which Raveena plays the mother of a young woman who is sexually assaulted, is also scheduled to release this week.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement