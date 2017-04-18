Sonakshi Sinha's Noor Asked To Beep Out 'Dalit' And Replace 'Sex Toys' By Censor Board

Noor was previously asked to drop a reference to a senior journalist. Sonakshi Sinha's character in the film, based on the book Karachi, You're Killing Me, is also a journalist. The film shifts the scene of action to Mumbai. Sonakshi, 29, co-stars with Purab Kohli and comedian Kannan Gill. Noor releases this Friday.
Speaking to NDTV, Pankaj Nihalani also addressed speculation about Raveena Tandon's new film Maatr, which was reported to be waiting for a certificate from the Censor Board which allegedly deemed some scenes depicting sexual violence too disturbing. Mr Nihalani dismissed these reports and said that the film has been certified 'A' with four cuts. Raveena Tandon suggested to news agencies on Monday that the Censor Board should revise its rules. Maatr, in which Raveena plays the mother of a young woman who is sexually assaulted, is also scheduled to release this week.