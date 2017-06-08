Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor Delights With Throwback Pic Of Dad Anil Kapoor And Sister Rhea

Sonam Kapoor delighted her fans with three adorable throwback pictures featuring her with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea

  | June 08, 2017 20:52 IST (New Delhi)
Sonam Kapoor

"All eyes on the prize," Sonam Kapoor captioned this throwback pic (Image courtesy: sonamakapoor)

Highlights

  • "Some sari-spiration from back then," wrote Sonam
  • Sonam will celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday
  • Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Padman
Every Thursday most of the Bollywood celebrities delight us with their throwback pictures. Abhishek Bachchan never fails to break the trend and now, his Delhi 6 co-star Sonam Kapoor, has updated her fans with throwback pics. Sonam posted three pictures back-to-back. In one of the posts, she features with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea. The second post again features her with Rhea, where the Kapoor sisters are seen dancing and the last one is a solo picture of Sonam, draped in a sari. "Some sari-spiration from back then," she captioned her post. (Triple Jhakaas, Sonam). Sonam Kapoor will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on Friday.

Here are the throwback pics which Sonam posted.
 
 


 

Last month, Sonam walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Rhea, who often styles Sonam, also accompanied the actress to the French Reviera.

Check out these pictures of Sonam at Cannes.
 
 
 


Sonam Kapoor is currently working on Padman with Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine to generate awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in his village. Akshay plays Mr Muruganantham in the R Balki-directed film. Actress Radhika Apte co-stars with Akshay and Sonam in the film.

The Neerja actress also shared an update about Padman recently.
 

Last month, Sonam Kapoor won her first National Award for Neerja. The actress received a Special Mention for her role as the late Pan Am purser Neerja Bhanot. Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, also won Best Film (Hindi) award.
 

 

