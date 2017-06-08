Sonam Kapoor Delights With Throwback Pic Of Dad Anil Kapoor And Sister Rhea

Here are the throwback pics which Sonam posted.
All eyes on the prize! #ThrowbackThursdaypic.twitter.com/yc9OzFE2pl? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 8, 2017
#AboutChildhood#JustDance#90s#Throwbackpic.twitter.com/2j7agDAc68— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 8, 2017
Some sari-spiration from back then @VOGUEIndia#TBTpic.twitter.com/VmV1A8qX54? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 8, 2017
Last month, Sonam walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Rhea, who often styles Sonam, also accompanied the actress to the French Reviera.
Check out these pictures of Sonam at Cannes.
"I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles." Audrey Hepburn #sonamatcannes #lifeatcannes
Sonam Kapoor is currently working on Padman with Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine to generate awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in his village. Akshay plays Mr Muruganantham in the R Balki-directed film. Actress Radhika Apte co-stars with Akshay and Sonam in the film.
The Neerja actress also shared an update about Padman recently.
#PadMan it is!! #SneakPeekhttps://t.co/8hxoxpbrnT? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 7, 2017
Last month, Sonam Kapoor won her first National Award for Neerja. The actress received a Special Mention for her role as the late Pan Am purser Neerja Bhanot. Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, also won Best Film (Hindi) award.