Sonam Kapoor Delights With Throwback Pic Of Dad Anil Kapoor And Sister Rhea

In @eliesaabworld styled by my brilliant sister @rheakapoor . Thank you @eliesaabworld for treating me like family.. love you guys. #sonamatcannes #lifeatcannes A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 23, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

"I think the best role models for women are people who are fruitfully and confidently themselves, who bring light into the world." -Meryl Streep @thehouseofpixels #lifeatcannes #sonamatcannes A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 23, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Every Thursday most of the Bollywood celebrities delight us with their throwback pictures. Abhishek Bachchan never fails to break the trend and now, hisco-star Sonam Kapoor, has updated her fans with throwback pics. Sonam posted three pictures back-to-back. In one of the posts, she features with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea. The second post again features her with Rhea, where the Kapoor sisters are seen dancing and the last one is a solo picture of Sonam, draped in a sari. "Some sari-spiration from back then," she captioned her post. (Triple, Sonam). Sonam Kapoor will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on Friday Here are the throwback pics which Sonam posted.Last month, Sonam walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival . Rhea, who often styles Sonam, also accompanied the actress to the French Reviera.Check out these pictures of Sonam at Cannes.Sonam Kapoor is currently working onwith Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine to generate awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in his village. Akshay plays Mr Muruganantham in the R Balki-directed film. Actress Radhika Apte co-stars with Akshay and Sonam in the film.Theactress also shared an update aboutrecently.Last month, Sonam Kapoor won her first National Award for. The actress received a Special Mention for her role as the late Pan Am purser Neerja Bhanot., directed by Ram Madhvani, also won Best Film (Hindi) award.