Sonam Kapoor Feels Indian Filmmakers Fear 'Film Festival Tag' Will Hamper Their Commercial Success

She added: "I think that's why many producers don't put our films in festivals, unless we need somebody to distribute them."
The Raanjhanaa actress told PTI that she experienced the same certain producers as they don't want their films to be perceived as 'serious'. "That is what has been my experience with certain films that I've been a part of where producers are like 'we don't want to put our films in festivals because we don't want that perception (of the film being serious),' PTI quoted Sonam Kapoor as saying.
"I don't agree with it at all. I feel a film like Slumdog Millionaire, The Lunchbox got a lot of attraction and became a worldwide success because of festivals," she added.
Last month, Shabana Azmi, who portrayed the role of Sonam Kapoor's mother in the National Award winning film Neerja, posted a picture of herself from the 1976 Cannes Film Festival on Twitter and wrote: "In Cannes1976 for Nishant in official section. The simplicity of it all. Film was important not the clothes!"
In Cannes1976 for Nishant in official section.The simplicity of it all. Film was important not the clothes! pic.twitter.com/hmHA2LHCN1? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 15, 2017
When questioned about the veteran actress' tweet, Sonam Kapoor told PTI: "It is a film festival and all (others) are walking for a film. I am here for a makeup brand. If I was here for my film, I would be dressing very differently. Since I am here for a makeup and glam brand, I think it makes sense to me to look a certain way."
The Thank You actress also spoke about being compared with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the other L'Oreal Paris brand ambassadors at Cannes. "The comparisons are not in my hands, it's what the media is doing, so they have to decide whether it is fair or unfair. They are pitting one woman against the other. They should be celebrating all women. I consider all of this foolish, I don't even like to indulge in it," PTI quoted Sonam Kapoor as saying.
Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She is expected to begin shooting for Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding soon. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles.
