Sonam Kapoor Has A Special Message For Sister Rhea Kapoor On Her Birthday

There were once two sisters who were not afraid of the dark because the dark was full of the other's voice across the room, because even when the night was thick and starless they walked home together from the river seeing who could last the longest without turning on her flashlight, not afraid because sometimes in the pitch of night they'd lie on their backs in the middle of the path and look up until the stars came back and when they did, they'd reach their arms up to touch them and did. Jandy Nelson, The Sky is Everywhere. Forever my soulmate, my rock, my sanity....Happy Birthday Rheeee!! @rheakapoor

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:52am PST