Sonam Kapoor Has A Special Message For Sister Rhea Kapoor On Her Birthday

Here's what Sonam posted for Rhea:
There were once two sisters who were not afraid of the dark because the dark was full of the other's voice across the room, because even when the night was thick and starless they walked home together from the river seeing who could last the longest without turning on her flashlight, not afraid because sometimes in the pitch of night they'd lie on their backs in the middle of the path and look up until the stars came back and when they did, they'd reach their arms up to touch them and did. Jandy Nelson, The Sky is Everywhere. Forever my soulmate, my rock, my sanity....Happy Birthday Rheeee!! @rheakapoor
Dear @rheakapoor not many people understand that I'm still standing at this point in my life because you've always held my hand. You've helped me make every decision in my life and have been there unconditionally through everything. No one is smarter, wiser or prettier then you. No one makes me laugh as much you do and no one exasperates me as much. Love you Rhee bee you the bestest baby sister in the the world! #birthdayprincess #dirtythirty #happybirthdayrhea #princesskapoor
Meanwhile, Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, who debuted in Bollywood in 2016 with Mirzya also shared a picture of himself with Rhea's tattoo on his back.
Check out Harshvardhan's post:
The birthday wishes aren't yet over for Rhea. Here's a special message from the doting father Anil Kapoor straight from London.
And this one's from Sunita Kapoor, Rhea's mother.
Rhea Kapoor began her stint in Bollywood as producer to Sonam Kapoor's two filmsAisha and Khoobsurat. She is now prepping for Veerey Di Wedding, which would again star Sonam. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar are also a part of the film. Kareena, who is currently on maternal leave, will begin shooting for the film in April.