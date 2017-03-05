Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor Has A Special Message For Sister Rhea Kapoor On Her Birthday

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor, is celebrating her 30th birthday on Sunday. Sonam called Rhea her "strength" and shared an adorable video wishing her happy birthday

  March 05, 2017 17:42 IST (New Delhi)
Sonam and Rhea during their cousin's wedding in Abu Dhabi (Courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a special message on Instagram for sister Rhea Kapoor on the latter's 30th birthday. The video is a compilation of several pictures of the Kapoor family, including their father and actor Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor and other siblings. Taking cue from a quote, Sonam, 31, writes, "Forever my soulmate, my rock, my sanity....Happy Birthday Rheeee!!" Earlier in the day, Sonam had also shared a throwback picture of herself with Rhea from their childhood days and thanked her for always being there by her side. She wrote, "You've helped me make every decision in my life and have been there unconditionally through everything." Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her style statement and is, tagged as the fashionista of Bollywood credits her sister Rhea Kapoor for making her a style icon.

Here's what Sonam posted for Rhea:
 
 


Meanwhile, Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, who debuted in Bollywood in 2016 with Mirzya also shared a picture of himself with Rhea's tattoo on his back.

Check out Harshvardhan's post:
 
 

No matter how much I try, I can't seem to get you off my back. Anyway happy birthday @rheakapoor

A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on



The birthday wishes aren't yet over for Rhea. Here's a special message from the doting father Anil Kapoor straight from London.
 


And this one's from Sunita Kapoor, Rhea's mother.
 


Rhea Kapoor began her stint in Bollywood as producer to Sonam Kapoor's two filmsAisha and Khoobsurat. She is now prepping for Veerey Di Wedding, which would again star Sonam. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar are also a part of the film. Kareena, who is currently on maternal leave, will begin shooting for the film in April.
 

