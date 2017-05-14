Sonam Kapoor: I Respect Akshay Kumar For Doing Content-Driven Cinema

Padman is a biopic on Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine to create awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India. The film is being directed by R Balki, who is best known for directing Cheeni Kum (2007) and Paa (2009).
"I feel blessed to be working Balki sir. I am going to miss him after the shoot, he is a positive and crazy person. He doesn't yell at anybody," Sonam Kapoor told PTI.
Sonam Kapoor is also working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. "The kind of films they (Balki and Hirani) have made are amazing. Their passion, honesty and integrity inspire me. I have worked with the best of directors and they have got the best out of me," PTI quoted Sonam Kapoor as saying.
(With PTI inputs)