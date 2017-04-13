Sonam Kapoor Invokes Abhay Deol's Cousin Esha In Tweets On Fairness Cream Ads. Trolled, She Deletes Posts

To Sonam's tweet invoking Esha Deol's advert, Abhay replied saying: "Is wrong too (sic)," Sonam also tweeted and deleted this: "Thank you Abhay, I shot this campaign ten years ago and didn't understand the ramifications. Thank you for bringing this to the forefront (sic)." Abhay replied, "More power to you."
Here are screenshots of Sonam's tweets, now being circulated on Twitter which never forgets, and Abhay's tweets:
Is wrong too. For my views read my post. https://t.co/Jw9CNINd6t? abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017
More power to you @sonamakapoor maybe you can use your power as well to take this further than the forefront. https://t.co/FVJcj2Wp7T? abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017
Sonam's public whataboutery defence has not gone down well on Twitter, which thinks she was 'cheap' to have dragged Esha into the matter, nor has her failure to stand by her tweets.
@AbhayDeol It's wrong on her part to bring this personal matter to discussion on twitter.? Dinesh Chaturvedi (@dineshisfun) April 12, 2017
@AbhayDeol@sonamakapoor ppz stop playing this cheap card of dragging others family by going in past . What abhay said implies for all .? Amitabh Chaudhary (@amitabh_aks) April 12, 2017
@AbhayDeol Why did you delete your tweet @sonamakapoor ? Felt ashamed that your personal attack was so uncalled for?? Anita M (@anita6_m) April 13, 2017
Someone also invoked 2013 film Raanjhanaa, in which Sonam and Abhay co-starred.
Sonam kapoor and Abhay deol are fighting , it's perfect time for Dhanush to jump in and propose sonam kapoor.? Jon Yadav (@AndColorPockeT) April 12, 2017
This was Abhay Deol's post about Sonam Kapoor's ad:
It was one of several advertisements he had found and posted - the other celebrities featured include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Abhay indicated in one post that he was responding to a politician - plainly BJP leader Tarun Vijay's controversial comments on India not being racist because of how we co-exist with 'dark South Indians.'
Abhay Deol was last seen in 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi with Diana Penty and Ali Fazal. Sonam Kapoor recently won a Special Mention at the National Awards for Neerja and will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.