Sonam Kapoor Invokes Abhay Deol's Cousin Esha In Tweets On Fairness Cream Ads. Trolled, She Deletes Posts

A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's now deleted Twitter post

Is wrong too. For my views read my post. https://t.co/Jw9CNINd6t ? abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's now deleted Twitter post

More power to you @sonamakapoor maybe you can use your power as well to take this further than the forefront. https://t.co/FVJcj2Wp7T ? abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

Actor Abhay Deol's series of coruscating Facebook posts about celebrities who star in fairness cream ads provoked a response from one colleague - actress Sonam Kapoor, with whom Abhay starred in the film. Sonam's ad for one of L'Oreal's fairness products was among those that her co-star criticised on Wednesday - later that day, Sonam posted and then deleted two tweets, one in which she reminded Abhay that his cousin Esha Deol had also advertised a fairness cream. In the other, Sonam, a brand ambassador for L'Oreal, explained that she had been featured in the fairness product campaign a decade ago and pleaded the before-I-knew-what-I-was-doing excuse. The tweets posted by Sonam Kapoor, 31, are no longer available but Abhay Deol's responses to them are.To Sonam's tweet invoking Esha Deol's advert, Abhay replied saying: "Is wrong too (sic)," Sonam also tweeted and deleted this: "Thank you Abhay, I shot this campaign ten years ago and didn't understand the ramifications. Thank you for bringing this to the forefront (sic)." Abhay replied, "More power to you."Here are screenshots of Sonam's tweets, now being circulated on Twitter which never forgets, and Abhay's tweets:Sonam's public whataboutery defence has not gone down well on Twitter, which thinks she was 'cheap' to have dragged Esha into the matter, nor has her failure to stand by her tweets.

@AbhayDeol It's wrong on her part to bring this personal matter to discussion on twitter. ? Dinesh Chaturvedi (@dineshisfun) April 12, 2017

@AbhayDeol@sonamakapoor ppz stop playing this cheap card of dragging others family by going in past . What abhay said implies for all . ? Amitabh Chaudhary (@amitabh_aks) April 12, 2017

@AbhayDeol Why did you delete your tweet @sonamakapoor ? Felt ashamed that your personal attack was so uncalled for? ? Anita M (@anita6_m) April 13, 2017

Sonam kapoor and Abhay deol are fighting , it's perfect time for Dhanush to jump in and propose sonam kapoor. ? Jon Yadav (@AndColorPockeT) April 12, 2017

Someone also invoked 2013 film, in which Sonam and Abhay co-starred.This was Abhay Deol's post about Sonam Kapoor's ad:It was one of several advertisements he had found and posted - the other celebrities featured include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Abhay indicated in one post that he was responding to a politician - plainly BJP leader Tarun Vijay's controversial comments on India not being racist because of how we co-exist with 'dark South Indians.'Abhay Deol was last seen in 2016 filmwith Diana Penty and Ali Fazal. Sonam Kapoor recently won a Special Mention at the National Awards forand will soon start filming, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.