Sonam Kapoor Invokes Abhay Deol's Cousin Esha In Tweets On Fairness Cream Ads. Trolled, She Deletes Posts

Sonam Kapoor was among several celebrities slammed by Abhay Deol for advertising fairness products

  | April 13, 2017 08:56 IST (New Delhi)
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in Aisha

Highlights

  • Sonam reminded Abhay about Esha Deol's fairness cream ad
  • "Is wrong too," replied Abhay Deol
  • Sonam Kapoor deleted her tweets after she was trolled
Actor Abhay Deol's series of coruscating Facebook posts about celebrities who star in fairness cream ads provoked a response from one colleague - actress Sonam Kapoor, with whom Abhay starred in the film Aisha. Sonam's ad for one of L'Oreal's fairness products was among those that her co-star criticised on Wednesday - later that day, Sonam posted and then deleted two tweets, one in which she reminded Abhay that his cousin Esha Deol had also advertised a fairness cream. In the other, Sonam, a brand ambassador for L'Oreal, explained that she had been featured in the fairness product campaign a decade ago and pleaded the before-I-knew-what-I-was-doing excuse. The tweets posted by Sonam Kapoor, 31, are no longer available but Abhay Deol's responses to them are.

To Sonam's tweet invoking Esha Deol's advert, Abhay replied saying: "Is wrong too (sic)," Sonam also tweeted and deleted this: "Thank you Abhay, I shot this campaign ten years ago and didn't understand the ramifications. Thank you for bringing this to the forefront (sic)." Abhay replied, "More power to you."

Here are screenshots of Sonam's tweets, now being circulated on Twitter which never forgets, and Abhay's tweets:
 
sonam kapoor

A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's now deleted Twitter post

 
 
sonam kapoor

A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's now deleted Twitter post

 

Sonam's public whataboutery defence has not gone down well on Twitter, which thinks she was 'cheap' to have dragged Esha into the matter, nor has her failure to stand by her tweets.

 


 
 

Someone also invoked 2013 film Raanjhanaa, in which Sonam and Abhay co-starred.
 

This was Abhay Deol's post about Sonam Kapoor's ad:
 
 
 


It was one of several advertisements he had found and posted - the other celebrities featured include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Abhay indicated in one post that he was responding to a politician - plainly BJP leader Tarun Vijay's controversial comments on India not being racist because of how we co-exist with 'dark South Indians.'

Abhay Deol was last seen in 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi with Diana Penty and Ali Fazal. Sonam Kapoor recently won a Special Mention at the National Awards for Neerja and will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

 

