Sonam Kapoor Is Absolutely Gorgeous In This Photoshoot. See Pics

Sonam Kapoor shot for a wedding magazine and posed in several beautiful lehengas and exquisite jewellery

  | May 06, 2017 16:48 IST (New Delhi)
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looks surreal in a Sabyasachi bridal couture (Courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights

  • Sonam won her first ever National Award recently
  • She was awarded for her performance in Neerja
  • Sonam is currently filming Padman with Akshay Kumar
Actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently won her first ever National Award (Special Mention) for Neerja, looks drop dead gorgeous in her latest photoshoot pictures. Sonam shot for a wedding magazine and posed in several beautiful lehengas and exquisite jewellery. The 31-year-old actress looks surreal in a hand painted Sabyasachi bridal couture. The pictures are absolutely royal. Sonam is currently basking in the glory of her National Award win. Ram Madhvani's Neerja also won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. Sonam is currently filming Padman with Akshay Kumar. For his performance in Rustom, Akshay also won his first ever National Award for Best Actor.

Check out these pictures of Sonam Kapoor.
 
 
 

Anamiks

Isn't she looking gorgeous?

Sonam Kapoor's parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja had accompanied the actress to the 64th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi on May 3. As Sonam took the dais to receive her award from President Pranab Mukherjee, an excited Anil Kapoor's pictures of clicking her daughter's pictures went viral. The actors also shared his emotions on social media and wrote, "Clearly cannot contain my excitement. Surrounded by cameras but a father always turns photographer in these moments! Congratulations Sonam Kapoor!! So proud!!"
 

Anand Ahuja too was equally thrilled and shared an adorable picture of Sonam from the ceremony. "Sonam Kapoor. My fave!" he captioned his post.
 
 

@sonamkapoor ... my fave! #everydayphenomenal

Padman, Sonam's next film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness. Radhika Apte also co-stars with Sonam and Akshay in the film. Sonam is also expected to start shooting for Veere Di Wedding soon. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.
 

 

