Sonam Kapoor Is Absolutely Gorgeous In This Photoshoot. See Pics

Check out these pictures of Sonam Kapoor.
Isn't she looking gorgeous?
Sonam Kapoor's parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja had accompanied the actress to the 64th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi on May 3. As Sonam took the dais to receive her award from President Pranab Mukherjee, an excited Anil Kapoor's pictures of clicking her daughter's pictures went viral. The actors also shared his emotions on social media and wrote, "Clearly cannot contain my excitement. Surrounded by cameras but a father always turns photographer in these moments! Congratulations Sonam Kapoor!! So proud!!"
Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer! Congratulations @sonamakapoor !! So proud!! #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/6dpXkfv5AZ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Anand Ahuja too was equally thrilled and shared an adorable picture of Sonam from the ceremony. "Sonam Kapoor. My fave!" he captioned his post.
Padman, Sonam's next film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness. Radhika Apte also co-stars with Sonam and Akshay in the film. Sonam is also expected to start shooting for Veere Di Wedding soon. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.