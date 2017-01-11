Sonam Kapoor Is "Thrilled" To Join Akshay Kumar's Pad Man

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have co-starred in 2011 film Thank You.
This is Sonam Kapoor's announcement:
Sonam Kapoor was seen in last year's Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani. In the recently announced Filmfare nomination list (which snubbed Akshay Kumar and his acclaimed films Rustom and Airlift) Sonam and her film secured several nods in key categories.
In the best actress category, Sonam's competition is with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Sarbjit), Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab), Anushka Sharma (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2).
Meanwhile, Akshay is currently prepping for the release of his courtroom drama film Jolly LLB 2. Director Subhash Kapoor replaced his lead actor (Arshad Warsi) from the prequel which released in 2013 and was a sleeper hit. Annu Kapoor takes Boman Irani's place as the antagonist while National Award winning actor Saurabh Shukla retains his part. Jolly LLB 2 releases on February 10.
A super busy Akshay Kumar will also be seen in 2.0 with Rajinikanth and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar this year. For next year, he's signed a project which will be co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.