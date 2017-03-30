Sonam Kapoor May Begin Shoot For R Balki's Padman Soon

Recently, Sonam Kapoor celebrated her mother, Sunita Kapoor's birthday in London along with family and her friends. The Khoobsurat actress was spotted partying with her sister Rhea Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Sunita Kapoor, who celebrated her birthday on March 25, shared a picture on Instagram, captioned: "What A Wonderful Way To Celebrate Mothers Day!"
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2016 film Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani. The film featured Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjaini in supporting roles. The film, which was a biopic on airhostess Neerja Bhanot, won the Raanjhanaa actress Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.
After Padman, Sonam Kapoor will feature in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dutt. The film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Sonam will be portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt's love interest in the film. She will also star in Shashank Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.