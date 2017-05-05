'Sonam Kapoor, My Fave,' Her Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Captioned Pic

Take a look at Anand Ahuja's picture of Sonam Kapoor:
Sonam Kapoor wore a sari designed by Anamika Khanna and accessorised with two spectacular necklaces and matching jhumkis.
Sonam Kapoor's expression proves she was totally thrilled to have received the National Award. The 31-year-old actress played the role of late Pan Am purser Neerja Bhanot, who was killed while she was trying to rescue passengers from a hijacked flight. The film, directed by Ram Madhvani, also won Best Film (Hindi) award.
The 64th national Awards were distributed by President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on May 3. The same day, pictures of Anil Kapoor enthusiastically clicking Sonam (as she received the award) went viral. He wrote: "Clearly cannot contain my excitement. Surrounded by cameras but a father always turns photographer in these moments."
Sonam Kapoor is currently filming Padman with Akshay Kumar, who also won Best Actor National Award for his role in Rustom.