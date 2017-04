Sonam Kapoor Posts Emotional Message For Late Grandmother

Love you nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything.. 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017 Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani always in our hearts A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's grandmother died on Saturday and the Neerja actress shared a throwback picture of herself with herwith an emotional message. Sonam's grandmother, Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani was 89. Sonam Kapoor wrote in her message: "Love you nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything. Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani always in our hearts." Sonam's sister, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also shared a picture and wrote: "What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength nani. I love you forever." Sonam and Rhea are daughters of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita, a former model.Here are Sonam and Rhea's emotional posts:Actor Anil Kapoor married Sunita in 1984 and the couple has three children together - daughters Sonam, 31 and Rhea, 30 and son Harshvardhan Kapoor, 26. Sonam started her career in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's(2007). She went on to star in films likeand. She recently won a National Award (Special Mention) for her role in Ram Madhvani'sSonam's sister Rhea is her stylist and producer of films likeand, both starring her sister. Her next film is, also with Sonam and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.Harshvardhan Kapoor was assistant director to Anurag Kashyap inand debuted a year later in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's. He is currently filming, co-starring Radhika Apte, and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.