Sonam Kapoor Says Swara Bhaskar Hasn't Got Her Due

Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Swara Bhaskar in films such as Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, said Swara is an incredible artiste.

  | March 03, 2017 20:05 IST (New Delhi)
Sonam and Swara will be seen together in Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Swara Bhaskar in films such as Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, told news agency IANS that the 28-year-old actress' work has not been acknowledged much. She said: "I don't think Swara gets her due. Last year, Nil Battey Sannata was one of the most amazing films and her performance was outstanding. If you see these films, you will understand what a true feminist means, someone who fights for her rights. She is an incredible artiste." Swara Bhaskar is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Anaarkali of Aarah. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in June.

Sonam Kapoor launched the teaser of Swara Bhaskar's film Anarkali Of Arrah on social media. The film, directed by Avinash Das, will see Swara Bhaskar in an all new look. The movie is a story of an erotic singer who hails from Arrah in Bihar and is popular for her double meaning songs. Talking about the film, Sonam told IANS: "I had the opportunity to watch the film and I cried a lot while watching it. I was so moved by her performance and the story of Anaarkali."

Sonam Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space again with the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress. The duo will be seen together in Veere Di Wedding. The film, direceted by Rhea Kapoor, will also feature Kareena Kapoor in lead role.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Neerja. The 31-year-old actress will next be seen in R Balki's Padman co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.

(With IANS inputs)

