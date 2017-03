Sonam Kapoor Says Swara Bhaskar Hasn't Got Her Due

Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Swara Bhaskar in films such asand, told news agency IANS that the 28-year-old actress' work has not been acknowledged much. She said: "I don't think Swara gets her due. Last year,was one of the most amazing films and her performance was outstanding. If you see these films, you will understand what a true feminist means, someone who fights for her rights. She is an incredible artiste ." Swara Bhaskar is currently gearing up for the release of her next film. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in June.Sonam Kapoor launched the teaser of Swara Bhaskar's filmon social media. The film, directed by Avinash Das, will see Swara Bhaskar in an all new look. The movie is a story of an erotic singer who hails from Arrah in Bihar and is popular for her double meaning songs. Talking about the film, Sonam told IANS: "I had the opportunity to watch the film and I cried a lot while watching it. I was so moved by her performance and the story of."Sonam Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space again with theactress. The duo will be seen together in. The film, direceted by Rhea Kapoor, will also feature Kareena Kapoor in lead role.Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie. The 31-year-old actress will next be seen in R Balki's Padman co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.(With IANS inputs)