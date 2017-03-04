Sonam Kapoor Slams Fashion Critics, Says 'I'm Proud Of My Body'

In a separate tweet, Sonam said: "Sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don't give a damn,I'm proud of my body! (sic)"
Sonam Kapoor's understandable reaction to the headlines her pictures made was mirrored by her Bollywood colleagues like Bhoomi Pednekar and Sophie Choudry. "@sonamakapoor you look hot AF.More power to you (sic)," tweeted Bhoomi and Sonam replied: "Thanks Bhooms.. I felt hot as ****! I hope it wasn't a women writing these headlines. (sic)"
Sophie Choudry said:
As u damn well should be hottie! Your body, your choice @sonamakapoorhttps://t.co/FxOAyedouY? Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) March 3, 2017
And Sonam replied:
Thanks soph... people are gross https://t.co/l7GR3neKdt? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2017
A few years ago, actress Deepika Padukone similarly shut up a leading daily for clicking her pictures from an awkward angle. Deepika posted a screenshot of the offending photo and also wrote: "Dont talk about Woman's Empowerment when YOU don't know how to RESPECT Women! (sic)"
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2016 film Neerja and she won Filmfare Best Actress (Critics) award for her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot. Her upcoming films are Padman directed by R Balki and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Veere Di Wedding, which is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.