Sonam Kapoor To Trolls: 'I Will Always Speak Up'

Sonam, 31, recently got a special mention for her powerful role in Neerja, that won the National Award for best Hindi feature film.
Sonam, who has expressed her opinion against people fat-shaming Sonakshi Sinha, meat ban and Padmavati controversy, further writes, "I'm an avid reader with a library full of books, I am a consumer of news, an engaged Indian and so very capable of having a discussion on any issue, with anyone. Just because I'm an actor, it doesn't mean I can't have an opinion. I will always speak up."
On Twitter too, Sonam expressed her opinion and wrote:
Thank you so much twitter for the amazing response to my article and also to the #trolls who proved my point by the way they responded? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 21, 2017
On the anti-national debate, the actress writes in the column, "I'm a proud Indian. I love my country but for some of you - and you're the bigots, not me - I become 'anti-national' only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem one more time. Recall the line you heard as kids, 'Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai...'"
Professionally, Sonam Kapoor is currently filming Padman with Akshay Kumar. Akshay has won the Best Actor National Award for Rustom. She will also be seen in Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.