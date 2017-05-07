Sonam Kapoor Urges Fans Not To Get 'Personal' Towards Celebrities

I request my followers and fans not to hate on someone and get personal towards other celebrities. Be better than that.? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 7, 2017
Please remember imitation is the best form of flattery. And it just showcases admiration. Please don't get personal and troll!? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 7, 2017
However, Sonam Kapoor shared a note on the lyrics of the National Anthem in reply to her haters. She wrote: "I'm a proud Indian. I love my country but for some of you - and you're the bigots, not me - I become 'anti-national' only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem one more time. Recall the line you heard as kids, 'Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai...'"
In the blog she wrote for the Hindustan Times , Sonam said that she has the right to speak her mind. "I will always speak up. I am not a bimbo. When you use that word, it reflects on you, not me. Let's loosen up guys. Let's be witty; let's engage, let's agree to disagree; let's cut out the abuse," wrote Sonam Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Padman, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
<