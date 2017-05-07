Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor Urges Fans Not To Get 'Personal' Towards Celebrities

Sonam Kapoor urged her fans and followers on Twitter to stop making celebrities a target of online trolls

  | May 07, 2017 15:20 IST (New Delhi)
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for Padman (Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor)

  • "Please don't get personal and troll," wrote Sonam Kapoor
  • "Please remember imitation is the best form of flattery," wrote Sonam
  • Last month, Sonam was trolled for not knowing the National Anthem
Actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently won her first National Award (Special Mention) for Neerja, urged her fans and followers on Twitter to stop making celebrities a target of online trolls. "I request my followers and fans not to hate on someone and get personal towards other celebrities. Be better than that," wrote the 31-year-old actress. In another tweet, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress wrote that 'imitation is the best form of flattery.' "Please remember imitation is the best form of flattery. And it just showcases admiration. Please don't get personal and troll," tweeted Sonam Kapoor. Last month, the Khoobsurat actress was trolled for not knowing the lyrics of the National Anthem.
 
 

However, Sonam Kapoor shared a note on the lyrics of the National Anthem in reply to her haters. She wrote: "I'm a proud Indian. I love my country but for some of you - and you're the bigots, not me - I become 'anti-national' only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem one more time. Recall the line you heard as kids, 'Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai...'"

In the blog she wrote for the Hindustan Times , Sonam said that she has the right to speak her mind. "I will always speak up. I am not a bimbo. When you use that word, it reflects on you, not me. Let's loosen up guys. Let's be witty; let's engage, let's agree to disagree; let's cut out the abuse," wrote Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Padman, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
