Sonam Kapoor vs Abhay Deol: Anil Kapoor Says It's A 'Small Thing, Sonam Can Handle It'

Is wrong too. For my views read my post. https://t.co/Jw9CNINd6t ? abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

More power to you @sonamakapoor maybe you can use your power as well to take this further than the forefront. https://t.co/FVJcj2Wp7T ? abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

@AbhayDeol It's wrong on her part to bring this personal matter to discussion on twitter. ? Dinesh Chaturvedi (@dineshisfun) April 12, 2017

@AbhayDeol@sonamakapoor ppz stop playing this cheap card of dragging others family by going in past . What abhay said implies for all . ? Amitabh Chaudhary (@amitabh_aks) April 12, 2017

@AbhayDeol Why did you delete your tweet @sonamakapoor ? Felt ashamed that your personal attack was so uncalled for? ? Anita M (@anita6_m) April 13, 2017

Actor Anil Kapoor refused to comment on his daughter Sonam Kapoor's social media tiff with actor Abhay Deol over fairness creams advertisement. Theactor told news agency PTI that the matter is between Sonam and Abhay and he doesn't get involved "into any matter of my kids." Anil Kapoor, 60, said: "It's a small thing. I don't get involved into any matter of my kids. So, let it be between the kids. Sonam will be the right person to speak about this. If there is a crucial matter or anything I will talk about it; don't involve me into these small things. Sonam can handle these things very well."Recently, Abhay Deol obliquely slammed Bollywood celebs (like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor) for endorsing fairness creams. After Abhay's post received a positive response and went viral, Sonam, who has co-starred with Abhy Deol in 2010 film, reminded him in a tweet that his cousin, actress Esha Deol, has also featured in a fairness cream ad. She posted another tweet in which she said she shot for the L'Oreal advertisement, which Abhay had invoked in his scathing post, a decade ago and she "didn't understand the ramifications." She deleted both the tweets after she was trolled mercilessly - A) for dragging Esha Deol in the matter and making it a personal attack and B) for deleting the tweets and not being able to stand by her words.Here are the screenshots of Sonam's tweets and Abhay's replies:Here's what the Twitter trolls had to say:Abhay Deol's posts were provokes by a politician - BJP leader Tarun Vijay - comments on India not being racist. Here's what he posted about Sonam Kapoor.Abhay Deol was last seen in. Sonam Kapoor recently won a Special Mention National Award for Neerja and she will soon start filming(With PTi inputs)