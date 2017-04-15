Sonam Kapoor vs Abhay Deol: Anil Kapoor Says It's A 'Small Thing, Sonam Can Handle It'

Recently, Abhay Deol obliquely slammed Bollywood celebs (like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor) for endorsing fairness creams. After Abhay's post received a positive response and went viral, Sonam, who has co-starred with Abhy Deol in 2010 film Aisha, reminded him in a tweet that his cousin, actress Esha Deol, has also featured in a fairness cream ad. She posted another tweet in which she said she shot for the L'Oreal advertisement, which Abhay had invoked in his scathing post, a decade ago and she "didn't understand the ramifications." She deleted both the tweets after she was trolled mercilessly - A) for dragging Esha Deol in the matter and making it a personal attack and B) for deleting the tweets and not being able to stand by her words.
Here are the screenshots of Sonam's tweets and Abhay's replies:
Is wrong too. For my views read my post. https://t.co/Jw9CNINd6t? abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017
More power to you @sonamakapoor maybe you can use your power as well to take this further than the forefront. https://t.co/FVJcj2Wp7T? abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017
Here's what the Twitter trolls had to say:
@AbhayDeol It's wrong on her part to bring this personal matter to discussion on twitter.? Dinesh Chaturvedi (@dineshisfun) April 12, 2017
@AbhayDeol@sonamakapoor ppz stop playing this cheap card of dragging others family by going in past . What abhay said implies for all .? Amitabh Chaudhary (@amitabh_aks) April 12, 2017
@AbhayDeol Why did you delete your tweet @sonamakapoor ? Felt ashamed that your personal attack was so uncalled for?? Anita M (@anita6_m) April 13, 2017
Abhay Deol's posts were provokes by a politician - BJP leader Tarun Vijay - comments on India not being racist. Here's what he posted about Sonam Kapoor.
Abhay Deol was last seen in Happy Bhag Jayegi. Sonam Kapoor recently won a Special Mention National Award for Neerja and she will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding.
