Sonam Kapoor vs Abhay Deol: Anil Kapoor Says It's A 'Small Thing, Sonam Can Handle It'

Anil Kapoor said: "I don't get involved into any matter of my kids. So, let it be between the kids"

  | April 15, 2017 10:17 IST (New Delhi)
Anil Kapoor (L) in Mumbai. (Images courtesy (top and bottom): Abhay Deol)

  • Anil Kapoor said he doesn't get involved in his kids' matters
  • Abhay Deol criticised celebs featuring in fairness cream ads
  • Sonam Kapoor took adig at him and was trolled
Actor Anil Kapoor refused to comment on his daughter Sonam Kapoor's social media tiff with actor Abhay Deol over fairness creams advertisement. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor told news agency PTI that the matter is between Sonam and Abhay and he doesn't get involved "into any matter of my kids." Anil Kapoor, 60, said: "It's a small thing. I don't get involved into any matter of my kids. So, let it be between the kids. Sonam will be the right person to speak about this. If there is a crucial matter or anything I will talk about it; don't involve me into these small things. Sonam can handle these things very well."

Recently, Abhay Deol obliquely slammed Bollywood celebs (like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor) for endorsing fairness creams. After Abhay's post received a positive response and went viral, Sonam, who has co-starred with Abhy Deol in 2010 film Aisha, reminded him in a tweet that his cousin, actress Esha Deol, has also featured in a fairness cream ad. She posted another tweet in which she said she shot for the L'Oreal advertisement, which Abhay had invoked in his scathing post, a decade ago and she "didn't understand the ramifications." She deleted both the tweets after she was trolled mercilessly - A) for dragging Esha Deol in the matter and making it a personal attack and B) for deleting the tweets and not being able to stand by her words.

Here are the screenshots of Sonam's tweets and Abhay's replies:
 
A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's now deleted Twitter post

 
 
A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's now deleted Twitter post

 

Here's what the Twitter trolls had to say:
 
 
 

Abhay Deol's posts were provokes by a politician - BJP leader Tarun Vijay - comments on India not being racist. Here's what he posted about Sonam Kapoor.
 
 
 


Abhay Deol was last seen in Happy Bhag Jayegi. Sonam Kapoor recently won a Special Mention National Award for Neerja and she will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding.

(With PTi inputs)

 

