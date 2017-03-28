Sonam Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Joins Her Mother's Birthday Celebrations In London. See Pic

See the picture posted by Sunita Kapoor below:
Happy birthday mom! My everyday inspiration and motivation to be better, wiser, compassionate, loving, generous and also to lower my fat percentage. The last one is proving to be the toughest and I think that's a good thing. We will blame it on the kapoor gene. I love you more than the greatest feast on earth.
Anil Kapoor also posted a sweet message for his wife on her birthday. In the tweet, the 60-year-old actor wrote that he finds his 'peace, thrill, bliss and sanity' in his wife.
In you I find my peace, my thrill, my bliss and my sanity....? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 25, 2017
Happy Birthday Sunita! And thank you for....Well.... You! #SunitaKapoorpic.twitter.com/9lxXDnVoLH
Sonam Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja was also spotted at her cousin Akshay Marwah's roka ceremony. The Neerja actress recently posted a picture with him on Instagram.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. She will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt. The film, which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, will see Sonam Kapoor portraying the role of the 57-year-old actor's love interest. She will also feature in Shashank Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. The film is being co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor.
Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.