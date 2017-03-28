Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Joins Her Mother's Birthday Celebrations In London. See Pic

Sunita Kapoor, who celebrated her birthday on March 25 along with the entire family in London, posted a picture on Instagram with all the Kapoors. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor with her boyfriend Karan Boolani

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam will next be seen in Padman (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

  • In the picture, Sunita, family are posing outside the Cambridge Theatre
  • Anil Kapoor and Sonam posted a sweet message for Sunita on her birthday
  • Anand Ahuja was spotted at Sonam's cousin Akshay Marwah's roka ceremony
Actress Sonam Kapoor posted a heartwarming message for her mother, Sunita Kapoor on her birthday two days ago. The 31-year-old actress, who shared a picture of her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor during the birthday celebrations, thanked her for being an inspiration and family's strength. Sunita Kapoor celebrated her birthday on March 25 along with Anil Kapoor, Sonam and Rhea. Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram with all the Kapoors. In the picture, where everyone can be seen happily posing outside the Cambridge Theatre in London, we could also spot Sonam Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja and Rhea with her boyfriend Karan Boolani. The picture posted by Sunita Kapoor has been captioned: "What A Wonderful Way To Celebrate Mothers Day!"

See the picture posted by Sunita Kapoor below:
 
 

What A Wonderful Way To Celebrate Mothers Day!

A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on

 
 
 


Anil Kapoor also posted a sweet message for his wife on her birthday. In the tweet, the 60-year-old actor wrote that he finds his 'peace, thrill, bliss and sanity' in his wife.
 

Sonam Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja was also spotted at her cousin Akshay Marwah's roka ceremony. The Neerja actress recently posted a picture with him on Instagram.
 
 

#softlysoftlycatcheemonkey #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. She will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt. The film, which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, will see Sonam Kapoor portraying the role of the 57-year-old actor's love interest. She will also feature in Shashank Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. The film is being co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.
 

 

