Sonu Nigam Tweeted About Azaan And 'Gundagardi,' Sonu Sood Trolled Instead

Actor Sonu Sood is having an identity crisis on Twitter after singer Sonu Nigam posted a series of grumpy tweets this morning about being woken by the morning azaan

  | April 17, 2017 14:42 IST (New Delhi)
Sonu Nigam

#BoycottSonu hashtag is being floated (Courtesy L-R: sonunigamofficial, sonu_sood)

Highlights

  • Sonu Sood's Twitter handle have been used in some posts
  • Trolled, Mr Sood posted a plaintive tweet asking what's really going on
  • "Not gonna watch his movies anymore," read one of the tweets
Actor Sonu Sood is having an identity crisis on Twitter after singer Sonu Nigam posted a series of grumpy tweets this morning about being woken by the morning azaan. The difference in last name has escaped some of those calling for a boycott of films - they've got the wrong Sonu and are trolling Mr Sood instead of Mr Nigam. Twitter has been galvanized into a frenzy of activity after reading posts from Sonu Nigam in which he complained that he was forced awake by the call to prayer despite not being Muslim, denounced the use of loudspeakers by mosques, temples and gurudwaras, and described having his sleep disturbed as 'gundagardi.' His tweets have divided social media opinion, with several taking his side and others criticizing his posts as hateful and intolerant. A #BoycottSonu hashtag is being floated - only, Twitter can't tell between the two Sonus and Mr Sood's image and handle have been used in some posts. Like here:
 

Trolled, Mr Sood posted a plaintive tweet asking what's really going on:
 

Twitter reacted with hilarious incredulity, grabbing the chance to refer to misplaced outrage against e-commerce portal Snapdeal after the CEO of social networking app SnapChat said he wasn't interested in business from 'poor countries' like India.
 
 
 
 
 

For anyone still confused, Sonu Sood is an actor who has starred in films like Salman Khan's Dabanggand Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year. Sonu Nigam is a singer of repute whose body of work includes playback for films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Saathiya, Dil Se, Border and Main Hoon Na.

Meantime, here are the tweets from Mr Nigam that set Twitter off:
 
 
 
 

Sonu Nigam has not acknowledged the mistaken trolling of Sonu Sood - yet.
 

 

