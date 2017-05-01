Sonu Sood To Make Biopic Of P V Sindhu, She's 'Honoured And Pleased'

At the age of 17, P V Sindhu broke into the top 20 of the Badminton World Federation rankings. In 2013, she became the first ever Indian women's singles player to win a medal at the Badminton World Championships. P V Sindhu was conferred India's fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2015.
The 21-year-old badminton player told PTI that she feels 'honoured' to know that the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor has decided to make a biopic of her life. "I am very honoured and pleased to know that Sonu Sood has decided to make a biopic on my journey. I'm very impressed with the thorough research that the team has done on my biopic for the last eight months," PTI quoted P V Sindhu as saying.
"They have written a script which I am sure will inspire millions of Indians and our youngsters to dare to dream and achieve glory for the country in spite of all the hardships and hurdles that we all face in our journey," she added.
After successful biopics on cricketers like - M S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Azhar, Bollywood has shifted its focus to badminton. A biopic of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal is also in the pipeline. The biopic, which will be directed by Amole Gupte, will feature Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role.
Sonu Sood was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Jackie Chan and Disha Patani. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
