Sonu Sood's Next Venture To Be A Biopic

"I feel that as an actor, it is pretty exciting to work on a biopic. It's a huge challenge. I remember... My first film was Shaheed-E-Azam on Bhagat Singh and at that time I met his family, so all that homework you do for a biopic... is very exciting as an actor," Sonu told IANS.
Sonu Sood's last film Kung Fu Yoga which was release on February 3 failed to impress the Indian audience. The movie was a part of a three film deal signed between India and China. The actor will next been seen in Telugu film Police Tiger and Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C.
Sonu Sood is popular for portraying the role of Cheddi Singh in Abhinav Kashyap's Dabangg opposite superstar Salman Khan. He has won Apsara Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role and IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for the film.
(With IANS inputs)